That “Game of Thrones” prequel for HBO that was coming to help us with our sense of loss and help HBO with its brand identity? The one starring Naomi Watts, the one set thousands of years before the story we watched for eight seasons, the one created by “Kingsman” writer Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin, the one that got the green light back in June 2018?

Well nevermind.

HBO has not confirmed the news, but Deadline is reporting that HBO has decided not to move ahead with the show. Goldman has reportedly been e-mailing members of the cast and crew to say that the pilot is dead.