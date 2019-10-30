More than two decades after its Broadway debut in 1996, Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” continues to make an impact. The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical will land in Boston as part of the 20th anniversary of the musical’s touring production. Performances began on Tuesday, and will run through Nov. 10. (Now through Sunday, Nov. 10 at various times; Shubert Theatre, Boston; $48 and up; all ages)

John Carpenter’s seminal 1978 film has been seen by horror fans worldwide, but what few know is that Carpenter originally didn’t want future films in the series to center around masked villain Michael Myers. Audiences tended to skip Carpenter’s “Halloween III: Season of the Witch” due to an absence of Myers, but the 1982 film — about an insane mask-maker attempting to kill millions through an ancient Celtic ritual — stands on its own merits. Interestingly, the Brattle is screening the movie as a double feature with the 2018 “Halloween,” which essentially retconned previous sequels like “Season of the Witch” out of existence. (Thursday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.; Brattle Theatre, Cambridge; $12-$15; rated R)

‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with Dr. Frank-N-Furter and the rest of the merry “Rocky Horror” gang? Jim Sharman’s genre-bending tribute to B-movies starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick will play twice at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on All Hallows Eve. The 7:30 screening is sold out, but seats for the 10 p.m. screening — which gets you closer to the traditional “Rocky Horror” showtime of midnight anyway — are still available. (Thursday, Oct. 31 at 10 p.m.; Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline; $13.25; rated R)

Big K.R.I.T.

Mississippi-born rapper Big K.R.I.T. helped define the Southern hip-hop movement of the early 2010s, garnering award nominations for his country-fried collaborations with fellow Southerners like Ludacris, Big Boi, and Yelawolf. Big K.R.I.T. stops by Paradise Rock Club this weekend in support of his recent album “K.R.I.T. Iz Here,” with Rapsody and Domani Harris serving as openers. (Friday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club, Boston; $35 and up; all ages)

Steve Aoki

This week marks the opening of Big Night Live, the new entertainment venue at Hub on Causeway from Big Night Entertainment Group. One of the first performers to take the stage at the 1,200-person venue is DJ Steve Aoki, one of the most prolific EDM acts today. Aoki — who was also one of the first to perform at BNEG’s Memoire nightclub at Encore Boston Harbor — will play two shows on Saturday, an 18+ set at 6 p.m. and a 21+ set at 10:30 p.m. (Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $34.50 and up; 18+ at 6 p.m., 21+ at 10:30 p.m.)

