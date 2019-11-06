No matter how many times you burn through old seasons on Netflix, “The Office” isn’t coming back anytime soon. Instead, Dunder Mifflin super-fans can enjoy a musical parody of the beloved NBC comedy, which debuted at Calderwood Pavilion this week. Created by the minds behind musical parodies of “Saved by the Bell” and “Friends,” among others, the show runs through Dec. 1. (Now through Sunday, Dec. 1 at various times; Calderwood Pavilion, Boston; $19.50 and up; all ages)

The annual Arlington International Film Festival returns to the Capitol Theatre this Thursday with three days of films highlighting young and multicultural voices. The festival kicks off with the Oscar-nominated “Lifeboat,” a searing documentary from Skye Fitzgerald about Libyan refugees’ efforts to escape death by fleeing to Europe across the Mediterranean Sea. (Thursday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 10 at various times; Capitol Theatre, Arlington; $9-$85; all ages)

John Hiatt

Blues-rock artist John Hiatt may not be a household name, but the stars he’s written songs for sure are. Along with penning tunes for the likes of Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, Eric Clapton, and Willie Nelson, Hiatt has put out 23 albums of his own, including 2018’s “The Eclipse Sessions.” Hiatt will bring his formidable chops and vast catalog to Boston for an intimate evening at City Winery this Friday, with Colin Elmore opening. (Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.; City Winery, Boston; $75-$90; all ages)

Jonathan Van Ness

The breakout star of the rebooted “Queer Eye” series, Jonathan Van Ness has proved himself a multitalented force, counseling viewers on grooming and hairstyle tips and getting laughs with his podcast, among countless other media appearances. This weekend, he’ll be at the Orpheum Theatre performing his one-man show “Road to Beijing,” a mix of stand-up and performance art based on his deep-seated desire to become an Olympic figure skater. Due to the event’s popularity, a second show has been added, though resale tickets for the 8 p.m. show are still available. (Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; Orpheum Theatre, Boston; $58 and up; all ages)

‘The Terminator’

Despite relatively positive reviews from critics, 2019’s “Terminator: Dark Fate” has been such a severe box office disaster for Paramount that some industry observers expect the dystopian film franchise will be shut down for a long time. Regardless of whether studio honchos pull the plug on Skynet, you can still head to the Brattle on Sunday to catch the 1984 original, which launched the career of Linda Hamilton, made Arnold Schwarzenegger a household name, and celebrated its 25th anniversary last month. If you want to stick around, the theater will be showing Schwarzenegger’s “The Running Man” — which, like the original “Blade Runner,” is set in a dystopian version of 2019 — as an optional double feature. (Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Brattle Theatre, Cambridge; $9-$15; rated R) KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

