Near. . . far. . . wherever you are. . . it would be hard to refute the cultural impact of Celine Dion and her iconic Academy and Grammy award-winning anthem, “My Heart Will Go On.” After ending her historic 16-year Las Vegas residency earlier this year, the French Canadian crooner is on the road again, and will play two shows at TD Garden this weekend as part of her Courage World Tour. (Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; TD Garden, Boston; $59.50-$249.50; all ages)

Tickets for “A Christmas Celtic Sojourn” are already limited, and for good reason: For 17 years, Brian O’Donovan’s live stage spinoff of his weekend WGBH radio show has entertained audiences and informed them about the musical and historical Celtic, pagan, and Christian traditions associated with Christmas. There’s plenty to learn, but arguably the best parts are the great fiddle tunes and traditional Celtic dancing. (Friday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 22 at various times; Cutler Majestic Theatre, Boston; $25-$85; all ages).

Mariah Carey

When Mariah Carey released her holiday album “Merry Christmas” in 1994, it wasn’t an immediate hit. The album only sold 45,000 copies in its first week, good for 30th place on the Billboard 200, and reviews weren’t especially favorable. Fast-forward 25 years later, and the album’s lead single, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” is a bona fide modern Christmas classic, and “Merry Christmas” is one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time. This Friday, Carey brings her “All I Want for Christmas Is You” holiday concert residency to the Wang Theatre, bringing a sleigh full of hits from the singer’s decades-long career. (Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m.; Boch Center Wang Theatre, Boston; $60.95 and up; all ages).

‘Home Alone’

With news breaking this week that Disney is rebooting “Home Alone” for its Disney Plus streaming platform, it’s worth revisiting this modern Christmas classic before younger generations forget who Macaulay Culkin is entirely. That being said, you can probably leave the kids at home (not alone, please!) for the Coolidge’s midnight screening of the Chris Columbus film. (Saturday, Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m.; Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline; $13.25; rated PG).

Jingle Ball

Organizers of Kiss108’s annual wintry pop celebration always put together a deep lineup of hitmakers, with highlights of this year’s bill including Lizzo (who recently landed eight Grammy nominations), singer-songwriter and Berklee grad Charlie Puth, and former One Direction member turned solo act Niall Horan. (Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.; TD Garden, Boston; $26.50-$256.50; all ages).

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

