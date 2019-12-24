Despite the novel’s deep connections to the Boston area, none of the numerous movie adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” used Massachusetts as a primary location until Greta Gerwig arrived in 2018 to film her take on the classic tale in 11 local municipalities, including Concord, Harvard, and Boston. The movie, which arrived in theaters Christmas Day, has received rave reviews, and was named the top film of the year by the Boston Society of Film Critics. (Now playing at various theaters; rated PG)

These days, the Roots rarely have time off from their day jobs as house band on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which is all the more reason to see the Philly hip-hop collective perform when you can. Black Thought, Questlove, and the rest of the legendary Roots crew will bring the hot, hot music to the House of Blues for a post-holiday concert on Thursday. (Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $64; all ages)

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Advertisement

It’s shaping up to be quite the week in Boston for members of network late-night shows performing at House of Blues. The night after the Roots play the Lansdowne Street venue, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” announcer Dickie Barrett and his group Mighty Mighty Bosstones will kick off their 22nd annual Hometown Throwdown, a three-night concert series from the local ska punk legends. While House of Blues’ dress code doesn’t require it, plaid shirts, chain wallets, and fedoras are highly encouraged. (That’s the impression that we get, anyway.) (Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, Dec. 29 at 4 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $27; all ages)

Secrets and Illusions

Illusionist Ivan Amodei can usually be found plying his trade in Los Angeles, but the award-winning magician has made regular year-end stops in Boston in the past decade, including a three-night stay at the Huntington Avenue Theatre this weekend. This time around, Amodei will transport audiences to the Louvre for a mind-boggling 90-minute show. (Friday, Dec. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 29 at various times; Huntington Avenue Theatre, Boston; $49-$79; all ages)

Advertisement

Lil Dicky

David Burd, better known to fans as Lil Dicky, took an odd path to hip-hop stardom. Recording songs in between his day job at a San Francisco ad agency, Dicky hit it big with “Ex-Girlfriend” in 2013, a comedic rap about running into an ex’s new hubby who is superior to him in every way. Even then, Dicky mostly saw his jokey, self-aware rhymes as a springboard into the comedy world, hoping to catch the eye of “SNL” and land a writing job. Nowadays, Dicky’s career is no joke, as the MC heads to Big Night Live to ring in 2020 with a New Year’s Eve show. (Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $102.50; 21+)

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

Want more ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city this weekend? Check out five additional things to do from now through Sunday at boston.com/BosTen.