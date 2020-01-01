Whether you’re cramming for a Shakespeare exam or simply looking for a humorously truncated take on the bard’s body of work, the Actors’ Shakespeare Project is just the ticket. Offering a two-hour show heavy on audience participation, the troupe claims to hold the record for the shortest reenactment of “Hamlet,” clocking in at 43 seconds. (Now through Saturday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Charlestown Working Theater, Boston; $25-$55; all ages)

Errol Morris is one of the most well-regarded documentary filmmakers working today. His 1988 film “The Thin Blue Line” helped secure the release of a man who spent 12 years in prison after being convicted of murder, and his 2003 effort “The Fog of War” revealed the mind-set of former secretary of defense and Vietnam War architect Robert McNamara, winning Morris an Oscar. This weekend, Morris will be at the Brattle Theatre to discuss his newest film, “American Dharma,” a documentary about former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon that begins a weeklong engagement on Friday. (Friday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.; Brattle Theatre, Cambridge; $9-$12; film not rated)

Chris Fleming

Advertisement

Chris Fleming kicked off his stand-up career at the Comedy Studio back when he was a 17-year-old student at Nashoba Valley Regional High School, before moving to Los Angeles in 2010. The Stow native, probably best known for playing hyper-competitive housewife Gayle Waters-Waters in his YouTube series “Gayle,” will bring his oddball brand of comedy to the Wilbur for a pair of shows this Friday. Thanks to continuing hometown support, the early show is already sold out, but tickets for the 9:45 set are still available. (Saturday, Jan. 4 at 9:45 p.m.; The Wilbur, Boston; $40; all ages)

Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert

With New Year’s Eve and Day falling in the middle of the week, you can keep the celebration going this weekend at Symphony Hall with its New Year’s concert. Dancers and musicians will re-create Neujahrskonzert, a concert that has ushered in the new year in Vienna and elsewhere around the globe for more than

80 years. (Sunday, Jan. 5 at 2:30 p.m.; Symphony Hall, Boston; $25 and up; all ages)

Advertisement

50 Cent

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson had one of the most dominant starts to a rap career of the 2000s, selling more than 6 million copies of 2003’s “Get Rich or Die Tryin’ ” and scoring two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with “21 Questions” and “In Da Club.” On Sunday, da club 50 Cent will be in is Big Night Live, where he’ll bring nearly two decades of hits to the Causeway Street venue. (Sunday, Jan. 5 at 10 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $29.50 and up; 18+)

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

Want more ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city this

weekend? Check out five additional things to do from now through Sunday at boston.com/BosTen.