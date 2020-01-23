With news of nationwide layoffs at iHeartRadio (including at local affiliate WBZ NewsRadio 1030), it’s nice to be able to remember the glory days of Boston radio. No local station was more influential in the history of rock radio than WBCN, which is chronicled in the recent film “WBCN and the American Revolution,” directed by former station employee Bill Lichtenstein. The documentary plays at the Somerville Theatre on Thursday, and Lichtenstein, who was 14 when he began working at ‘BCN, will answer questions after the screening. (Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Somerville Theatre, Somerville; $8-$11; all ages)

Singer-songwriter G. Love has come a long way from his days as a college dropout living in Boston, when he played in the house band every Monday at The Plough and Stars in Cambridge. It’s been more than 25 years since G. Love and his band Special Sauce put out their debut album, and the funky artist has experimented with hip-hop, folk, and country sounds in the interim. That should make for a varied but, as always, upbeat show at Big Night Live this Friday. (Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $32.50; 18+)

Greensky Bluegrass

For more than 20 years, Michigan quintet Greensky Bluegrass have been upending expectations of the traditional bluegrass sound, adding electric instruments, light shows, and a jam band flavor to the traditional banjo, mandolin, and slide guitar instrumentation. Powered by the release of 2019’s “All for Money,” the band will play House of Blues on Saturday, with jam band supergroup Ghost Light opening. (Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $29.50-$40; all ages)

Mad Scientist Marathon

This Sunday, the Brattle Theatre is celebrating some of the earliest sci-fi oddities in film history with a marathon of black-and-white monster movies from the 1930s. See familiar tales like “Frankenstein” and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” as well as lesser-seen titles like “Island of Lost Souls” and “The Invisible Man.” The marathon is part of a larger early sci-fi celebration at the Cambridge theater, which begins Friday, Jan. 24 and runs through Thursday, Jan. 30. (Sunday, Jan. 26 from 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. or 2:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Brattle Theatre, Cambridge; $20 for all five movies or $9-$12 for a single feature; all ages)

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony (inset) may be best known to some American audiences for his late ‘90s English-language hits “I Need to Know” and “You Sang to Me,” or perhaps his onetime marriage to Jennifer Lopez. But the singer has had a long, successful career as an international music star, and is one of the best-selling salsa artists of all time. Anthony will bring both danceable numbers and heartfelt ballads to the Agganis Arena this Sunday as part of his 2020 Opus tour. (Sunday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.; Agganis Arena, Boston; $61 and up; all ages)

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

