Boston Jewish Film will bring nine of the most buzzed-about films from Israel to the Brattle Theatre, West Newton Cinema, and JCC Riemer-Goldstein Theater in Newton for a weeklong series. The festival opens at the Brattle Thursday night with a screening of “Aulcie,” a documentary about basketball player Aulcie Perry, who went from the basketball courts of Harlem to leading Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv to a European championship, before a fast-paced lifestyle eventually caught up to him. The film will be introduced by Celtics center Enes Kanter, and a post-film forum will be moderated by WBUR reporter Shira Springer. (Thursday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, Feb. 13 at various times and locations; $16 per film; all ages)

Boston SciFi Film Festival

Get your geek on at the 45th annual Boston SciFi Film Festival, which will bring dozens of movies, short film programs, and panels to Somerville Theatre and The Rockwell over 11 days. The festival will close with a 24-hour movie marathon. (Friday, Feb. 7 through Monday, Feb. 17 at various times; Somerville Theatre and The Rockwell, Somerville; $15 and up per film, $100 for the marathon; all ages)

Railroad Earth

New Jersey jamgrass outfit Railroad Earth have toured nonstop for almost two decades, even after the death of founding member Andy Goessling in 2018. The collective will bring its improvisation-heavy sound to the Paradise this Friday. (Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club, Boston; $25; 18+)

Adam Rippon

Figure skater Adam Rippon (inset) made a name for himself at the 2018 Olympics, winning a bronze medal and propelling himself to stardom, including a win on “Dancing With the Stars” later that year. On Saturday, Rippon will put on a show at Snowport Winter Village in the Seaport, performing a solo skate followed by a Q&A and meet-and-greet with fellow Olympian and Boston resident Ashley Wagner regarding his new memoir, “Beautiful on the Outside.” While admission is free, those interested in attending must reserve a ticket through Eventbrite and are encouraged to make a donation to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth. (Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon; Snowport Winter Village, Boston; free; all ages)

Tiësto

Dutch DJ Tiësto (inset) has received a lot of superlatives over the years: “the best DJ of the last 20 years,” “the best DJ of all-time,” and “the Godfather of EDM,” to name a few. He’s performed at the Olympics, won a Grammy, and now he’s coming to Big Night Live for a pair of shows this weekend. While Saturday’s show is already sold out, Sunday’s set has tickets available. (Sunday, Feb. 9 at 10:30 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $69.50; 18+)

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

