Boston funding seven new public art projects

The city of Boston is funding seven new public art projects for its new “Transformative Public Art” program. The city put out an open call earlier this summer for projects and received 30 applications.

The seven chosen will receive a total of $75,000 to bring them to fruition. Projects include murals, installations, and performances. Among them: Nick Cave’s “Augment,” an installation that will move from the South End to Dorchester with a public parade; new murals by Rob Gibbs in Roxbury and Victor Quinonez in the South End; and “Water’s Edge,” a live music and projection piece in East Boston around the climate change crisis by the group MASARY Studios. The $75,000 funding package is part of the city’s 10-year Boston Creates cultural plan, meant to add to a “strong sense of place,” according to a statement from the office of Mayor Martin J. Walsh.