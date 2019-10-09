The Institute of Contemporary Art has announced plans for a third summer season at its East Boston Watershed space. The museum has commissioned Dominican multimedia artist Firelei Báez to fill the venue with her largest sculptural installation to date, an architectural sculpture that will “reimagine ancient ruins as though the sea had receded from the Watershed floor to reveal the archaeology of human history in the Caribbean,” according to a statement. It opens May 24 and runs through Sept. 2.

Born in Santiago de los Caballeros and based out of New York, Báez, 38, is known as much for her intricate illustrations and canvas work as her large-scale sculptures. She cites influences including anthropology, science fiction, “women’s work,” and diasporic narratives. According to a statement by chief curator Eva Respini , Báez’s piece for the Watershed will cast African, European, and Caribbean cultures and histories into “an imaginative realm.”