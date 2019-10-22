Dennis Carr, the Carolyn and Peter Lynch curator of American decorative arts and sculpture at the Museum of Fine Arts, has been named chief curator of American art at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, in San Marino, Calif.
“I am thrilled with this opportunity to develop and activate the Huntington’s important collection of American art,” Carr said in a statement. “Furthermore, I look forward to exploring new ways of engaging with the diverse artistic ecosystem of greater Los Angeles.”
Carr arrived at the MFA in 2007. Shows he curated include “Made in the Americas: The New World Discovers Asia” (2015), “Collecting Stories: Native American Art” (2018), and “Cecilia Vicuña: Disappeared Quipu” (2018).
Advertisement
Best known for its collection of rare books and manuscripts, the Huntington also has extensive holdings in the visual arts. The most famous work it owns is European, Thomas Gainsborough’s painting “The Blue Boy.” But its collection of American art has significantly grown over the past 40 years. Among its holdings are works by Mary Cassatt, Frederic Edwin Church , Edward Hopper , and Andy Warhol .
MARK FEENEY