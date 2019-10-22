Dennis Carr, the Carolyn and Peter Lynch curator of American decorative arts and sculpture at the Museum of Fine Arts, has been named chief curator of American art at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, in San Marino, Calif.

“I am thrilled with this opportunity to develop and activate the Huntington’s important collection of American art,” Carr said in a statement. “Furthermore, I look forward to exploring new ways of engaging with the diverse artistic ecosystem of greater Los Angeles.”

Carr arrived at the MFA in 2007. Shows he curated include “Made in the Americas: The New World Discovers Asia” (2015), “Collecting Stories: Native American Art” (2018), and “Cecilia Vicuña: Disappeared Quipu” (2018).