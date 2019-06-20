Greater Boston author readings June 23 - June 29

Barry Brodsky (“ All Other Nights ”) and Rachel Manley (“The Applestrudel Tree”) read at 7 p.m. at the Lesley University, Marran Theater, 34 Mellen St., Cambridge ... Juliette Fay (“ City of Flickering Light ”) reads at 7 p.m. Maynard Library at 77 Nason St., Maynard.

Kevin Prufer (“How He Loved Them”) and Joan Houlihan (“Shadow-feast”) read at 7 p.m. at the Lesley University, Marran Theater ... Mona Awad (“Bunny”) and Christopher Castellani (“Leading Men”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline.

TUESDAY

Erica Ferencik (“Into the Jungle”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at the South End Branch Library, 685 Tremont St., Boston ... Jamie Bernstein (“Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein”) reads at 7 pm. at Porter Square Books, 25 White St., Cambridge ... Mona Awad (“Bunny”) and Lauren Acampora (“The Paper Wasp”) read at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd, Newton ... Ammi-Joan Paquette (“Two Truths and a Lie: Forces of Nature”) reads at 6 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St, Belmont.

WEDNESDAY

B.A. Shapiro (“The Collector’s Apprentice”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Cynthia Platt (“Grow”) and Pamela Petro (“Sitting Up with the Dead”) read at 7 p.m. at the Lesley University, Marran Theater ... Lisa Duffy (“This is Home”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Erica Ferencik (“Into the Jungle”) reads at noon at The Duxbury Senior Center, 10 Mayflower Rd., Duxbury.

THURSDAY

Lara Lillibridge (“Mama, Mama, Only Mama”), Steph Auteri (“Dirty Word”), Melanie Brooks (“Writing Hard Stories”), and Lisa Kohn (“To the Moon and Back”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Martha White (“On Democracy”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Marjan Kamali (“The Stationery Shop”) reads at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books.

FRIDAY

Kat Cho (“Wicked Fox”) and Isabel Sterling (“These Witches Don’t Burn”) in conversation with Claribel Ortega (“Ghost Squad”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

