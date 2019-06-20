Local bestsellers for week ending 6/16

2. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert RIVERHEAD BOOKS

3. On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong PENGUIN PRESS

4. Normal People Sally Rooney HOGARTH

5. The Guest Book Sarah Blake FLATIRON BOOKS

6. Circe Madeline Miller LITTLE BROWN

7. Mrs. Everything Jennifer Weiner ATRIA

8. The Sentence Is Death Anthony Horowitz HARPER

9. Fall; or, Dodge in Hell Neal Stephenson MORROW

10. Disappearing Earth Julia Phillips KNOPF

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

2. Educated Tara Westover RANDOM HOUSE

3. The British Are Coming Rick Atkinson HOLT

4. The Second Mountain David Brooks RANDOM HOUSE

5. Howard Stern Comes Again Howard Stern S&S

6. Spying on the South Tony Horwitz PENGUIN PRESS

7. Becoming Michelle Obama CROWN

8. Sea Stories William H. McRaven GRAND CENTRAL

9. Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation Jon Meacham, Tim McGraw RANDOM HOUSE

10. Say Nothing Patrick Radden Keefe DOUBLEDAY

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers NORTON

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng PENGUIN

3. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles PENGUIN

4. There There Tommy Orange VINTAGE

5. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris HARPER

6. Washington Black Esi Edugyan VINTAGE

7. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman PENGUIN

8. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate BALLANTINE

9. The Great Believers Rebecca Makkai PENGUIN

10. The Woman in the Window A.J. Finn MORROW

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Mueller Report The Washington Post SCRIBNER

2. Calypso David Sedaris BACK BAY

3. Born a Crime Trevor Noah SPIEGEL & GRAU

4. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari HARPER PERENNIAL

5. Into the Raging Sea Rachel Slade ECCO

6. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan PENGUIN

7. In the Hurricane's Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Victory at Yorktown Nathaniel Philbrick PENGUIN

8. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo BEACON PRESS

9. Killers of the Flower Moon David Grann VINTAGE

10. The Soul of America Jon Meacham RANDOM HOUSE

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 16, 2019. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.