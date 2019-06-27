Greater Boston author readings June 30 - July 6

Porter Square Books holds Grown Up Book Fair at 2 p.m. at Aeronaut Brewing Company.

Bill Banfield (“Cedric’s Truth”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline …. Paul Tremblay (“Growing Things”) reads at 7 p.m. at Mad Mama Vintage/Jack of All Trades Artisans in Stoughton … Nora Samaran (“Turn This World Inside Out”) reads at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers and Cafe, 338 Newbury St.

WEDNESDAY

Joshua Becker (“The Minimalist Home”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

FRIDAY

Amanda Maffei (“Where Are Sam & Grace?”) reads at 10 a.m. at An Unlikely Story Bookstore & Cafe, 111 South St., Plainville.

