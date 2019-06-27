Local bestsellers for week ending 6/23

2. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert RIVERHEAD BOOKS

3. On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong PENGUIN PRESS

4. Summer of '69 Elin Hilderbrand LITTLE BROWN

5. The Guest Book Sarah Blake FLATIRON BOOKS

6. Normal People Sally Rooney HOGARTH

7. Circe Madeline Miller LITTLE BROWN

8. Fleishman Is in Trouble Taffy Brodesser-Akner RANDOM HOUSE

9. Mrs. Everything Jennifer Weiner ATRIA

10. The Sentence Is Death Anthony Horowitz HARPER

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Educated Tara Westover RANDOM HOUSE

2. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

3. Becoming Michelle Obama CROWN

4. The Second Mountain David Brooks RANDOM HOUSE

5. Spying on the South Tony Horwitz PENGUIN PRESS

6. The British Are Coming Rick Atkinson HOLT

7. Furious Hours Casey Cep KNOPF

8. Underland: A Deep Time Journey Robert MacFarlane NORTON

9. Se a Stories William H. McRaven GRAND CENTRAL

10. A Woman of No Importance Sonia Purnell VIKING

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng PENGUIN

2. The Overstory Richard Powers NORTON

3. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles PENGUIN

4. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman PENGUIN

5. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate BALLANTINE

6. There There Tommy Orange VINTAGE

7. Washington Black Esi Edugyan VINTAGE

8. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris HARPER

9. The Woman in the Window A.J. Finn MORROW

10. Conversations with Friends Sally Rooney HOGARTH

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Mueller Report The Washington Post SCRIBNER

2. Calypso David Sedaris BACK BAY

3. Born a Crime Trevor Noah SPIEGEL & GRAU

4. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari HARPER PERENNIAL

5. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo BEACON PRESS

6. The Soul of America Jon Meacham RANDOM HOUSE

7. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan PENGUIN

8. In the Hurricane's Eye Nathaniel Philbrick PENGUIN

9. Into the Raging Sea Rachel Slade ECCO

10. Killers of the Flower Moon David Grann VINTAGE

