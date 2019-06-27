Novelist Julia Alvarez starts her day with poetry – then digs into everything else

ALVAREZ: As you get older you look at a book and think, ‘Did I read that?’ When you’ve been an English teacher for decades a lot of times you feel like you read something because you’ve heard people talk about it so much. I’m not sure I read “ Beowulf ” but I can tell you what it’s all about.

Twenty-five years ago when novelist Julia Alvarez published her first novel, “ How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents ” there were few to no well-known American-Latina writers. Now, as she points out, there are writers of all ethnicities publishing books. Algonquin Books recently put out newly jacketed editions of her first novel plus “ In the Time of Butterflies ” and “ Yo! ” Alvarez lives in Vermont, where she is a writer-in-residence at Middlebury College.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What have you been reading?

ALVAREZ: The Vermont writer Bill Schubart has written a beautiful little book called “Lila and Theron.” I’m very taken by short, lyrical novels and this one works like a haiku. It gets in your head and expands. The young Latina writer Kali Fajardo-Anstine sent me her story collection “Sabrina and Corina.” I think of her as a kind of Latina Flannery O’Connor. Wendell Berry’s “Fidelity” is another story collection I read. I mostly knew of him as an environmental writer. His stories are amazing.

BOOKS: Is there a Latina writer who you wish were better known?

ALVAREZ: One would be the young Dominican poet Elizabeth Acevedo, whose collection “The Poet X” won the National Book Award. If you Google her you can hear her read. She’s a fabulous reader.

BOOKS: How would you describe your taste?

ALVAREZ: If it’s good writing I’ll read it, whatever the genre: nonfiction, YA, poetry, and mysteries, even “The Joy of Cooking.” Marion Cunningham is a wonderful writer. I admire writing where the writer has almost disappeared.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Is there a book you were surprised to like?

ALVAREZ: I was just doing a reading in Florida and the writer Les Standiford gave me his book, “Bringing Adam Home,” which is about the first missing child whose face was put on milk cartons. I wouldn’t normally be to drawn to something like that, but as a courteous gesture I read it on the plane. And I couldn’t stop reading it.

BOOKS: Is there a classic that you think is over-rated?

ALVAREZ: I don’t like to criticize writers because I know how hard it is. Also, I’ll follow a writer I admire through their good and bad novels. I love J.M. Coetzee. I loved his novel “Disgrace.” I’ve read a lot of his other novels and haven’t liked many of them but I’m interested in what he has to say.

BOOKS: What kind of reader were you like as a child?

ALVAREZ: I was not a reader at all up through fifth grade. In the Dominican Republic, which was a dictatorship then, the textbooks were propaganda. It was having to learn a language and pay attention to what words meant that did it. A wonderful sixth grade teacher turned me on to Nancy Drew books. As I learned English I fell in love with reading.

Advertisement

BOOKS: When did you become a book buyer?

ALVAREZ: I think the first books I bought were poetry books. If you are in love with poems, a library book of poetry just doesn’t do it. You want to mark the pages. In my teens I was very taken with E.E. Cummings. And then William Meredith, June Jordan, Galway Kinnell, Denise Levertov, and Lawrence Ferlinghetti. My poetry books were always the ones I wanted to keep. I could get a novel out of the library.

BOOKS: What are your reading habits?

ALVAREZ: I like to start the day with poetry. I feel it sets the bar high. As Emily Dickinson says, there are no approximate words in a poem. Fiction is like a reward, so the best time to read that is when I get into bed. But I read all the time. I take a book in my handbag. When I eat alone, a book is my company. When I’m brushing my teeth, I prop something up on the sink to read. Whatever I’m doing, there will be a book.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane’’ and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com