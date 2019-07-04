Greater Boston author readings July 7-13

Anna Tourkakis ( “Delicious Simplicity: Recipes for Today’s Busy Life” ) at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library, 300 Chandler St., Tewksbury ... Jerry Remy (“ If These Walls Could Talk ”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline ... Daniel Ford (“ Black Coffee ”) in conversation with Edwin Hill (“ Little Comfort ”) at 7 p.m., July 9, at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont ... Pat McLeod , Tammy McLeod , and Zach McLeod read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Rory Power (“ Wilder Girls ”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books, 25 White St., Cambridge.

WEDNESDAY

Paul Tremblay (“Growing Things and Other Stories”), John Langan (“Sefira and Other Betrayals”) and Carrie Laban (“A Hawk in the Woods”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Chris Tebbetts (“Me, Myself and Him”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont ... Adrian McKinty (“The Chain”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

THURSDAY

Damon Krukowski (“Ways of Hearing”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Sy Montgomery (“The Magnificent Migration”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

FRIDAY

Mason Funk (“The Book of Pride”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop.

Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail. com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change. A full listing of events is available online at www. bostonglobe.com /arts/books.