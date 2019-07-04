Local bestsellers for the week ending 6/30

1. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

2. On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

3. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

4. Summer of '69 Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

5. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

6. Big Sky Kate Atkinson Little Brown

7. The Guest Book Sarah Blake Flatiron Books

8. Ask Again Yes Mary Beth Keane Scribner

9. Circe Madeline Miller Little Brown

10. Mrs. Everything Jennifer Weiner Atria

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Educated Tara Westover Random House

2. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

3. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

4. The British Are Coming Rick Atkinson Holt

5. The Second Mountain David Brooks Random House

6. Spying on the South Tony Horwitz Penguin Press

7. Underland: A Deep Time Journey Robert MacFarlane Norton

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck Mark Manson Harper

10. Furious Hours Casey Cep Knopf

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

5. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

6. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Penguin

7. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate Ballantine

8. The Woman in the Window A.J. Finn Morrow

9. Washington Black Esi Edugyan Vintage

10. Conversations with Friends Sally Rooney Hogarth

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Mueller Report The Washington Post Scribner

2. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

3. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

4. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

5. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan Penguin

6. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

7. In the Hurricane's Eye Nathaniel Philbrick Penguin

8. Killers of the Flower Moon David Grann Vintage

9. The Soul of America Jon Meacham Random House

10. Tip of the Iceberg Mark Adams Dutton



The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 30. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.