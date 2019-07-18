Greater Boston author readings July 21-27

Caitlin Krause (“Mindful by Design: A Practical Guide for Cultivating Aware, Advancing, and Authentic Learning Experiences”) speaks and signs copies at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central Street, Wellesley ... David Blair (“Walk Around: Essays on Poetry and Place”) and Steve Almond (“William Stoner and the Battle for the Inner Life”) read at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Book Store, 1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Poet Ocean Vuong (“On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline ... Graduates of GrubStreet’s first Essay Incubator, taught by local author Grace Talusan , read their creative nonfiction at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books, 25 White St., Cambridge.

TUESDAY

J.A. Walsh (“Purpose of Evasion”) in conversation with William A. Galvin at 7 pm. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley ... Heather Webb and Hazel Gaynor (“Meet Me in Moncaco”) in conversation with Jennifer S. Brown (“Modern Girls”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St, Belmont ... Safi Bahcall (“Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Book Store, 1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Terry Walters (“Eat Clean Live Well”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Tewksbury Public Library, 200 Chandler St, Tewksbury ... Dr. Haider Warraich (“State of the Heart”) talks at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Level 3, Cambridge ... Jeff Idelson and Jean Fruth (“Grassroots Baseball: Where Legends Begin”) talk at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn, 12 Spruce Street, Acton.

WEDNESDAY

Camonghne Felix (“Build Yourself a Boat”) and Lillian-Yvonne Bertram (“How Narrow My Escapes”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline ... Douglas Brinkley (“American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race”) discusses the 50th anniversary of the lunar landings at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books, 25 White St., Cambridge ... Maureen Stanton (“Body Leaping Backward: Memoir of a Delinquent Girlhood”) speaks at 6:30 p.m. at the Hingham Library, 66 Leavitt St., Hingham ... Elizabeth Bear (“The Lesson”) and Cadwell Turnbull (“Lotus Kingdom”) talk at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn, 12 Spruce Street, Acton.

THURSDAY

Grace Talusan (“The Body Papers) talks at 7 p.m. at Papercuts J.P., 5 Green Street, Jamaica Plain ... Maureen Stanton (“Body Leaping Backward: Memoir of a Delinquent Girlhood”) speaks at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books, 25 White St., Cambridge... Kate McQuade (“Tell Me Whow We Were: Stories”) and Chaya Bhuvaneswar (“White Dancing Elephants: Stories”) talk at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre.

SATURDAY

Scott Magoon “Linus the Little Yellow Pencil” reads at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn, 12 Spruce Street, Acton.

