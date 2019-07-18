Local bestsellers for the week ending 7/14

2. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

3. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

4. Summer of ‘69 Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

5. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

6.The Guest Book Sarah Blake Flatiron Books

7. Circe Madeline Miller Little Brown

8. Knife Jo Nesbo Knopf

9. Big Sky Kate Atkinson Little Brown

10.The Most Fun We Ever Had Claire Lombardo Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1.Educated Tara Westover Random House

2. Three Women Lisa Taddeo Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster

3. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

4. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

5. The British Are Coming Rick Atkinson Holt

6. The Second Mountain David Brooks Random House

7.Say Nothing Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

8. Underland Robert MacFarlane Norton

9.Spying on the South Tony Horwitz Penguin Press

10. America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr. Steven M. Gillon Dutton

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

4.The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

5. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Penguin

6. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

8. My Year of Rest and Relaxation Ottessa Moshfegh Penguin

9. The Immortalists Chloe Benjamin Putnam

10. Washington Black Esi Edugyan Vintage

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Mueller Report The Washington Post Scribner

2. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

3. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

4. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

5. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan Penguin

6. The Soul of America Jon Meacham Random House

7. In the Hurricane’s Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Victory at Yorktown Nathaniel Philbrick Penguin

9. Killers of the Flower Moon David Grann Vintage

10. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 14, 2019. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.

