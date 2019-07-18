A speed-reading archaeologist digs in to catch up

The countless ruins Sarah Parcak has found using satellite imagery will keep archaeologists digging for years. A pioneer in the field, Parcak describes how it works and how it is changing our ideas about the ancient world in her new book “ Archaeology From Space: How Our Future Shapes Our Past. ” The author is a professor of anthropology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and won the $1 million Ted Prize in 2016. She will discuss her book at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Museum of Science. The event is free for museum members, $29- $24 for non-members.

Advertisement

PARCAK: I just got back from vacation during which I caught up on a lot of reading. The only fun reading I allowed myself while I was writing my own book was to dip into my favorite Ray Bradbury and Isaac Asimov stories.

BOOKS: What did you catch up on?

PARCAK: One is “Small Country” by Gaël Faye , which tells the story about how the crisis in Rwanda began to brew in the 1990s from the perspective of someone near the cusp of being a teenager. I am a big Madeline Miller fan and had been meaning to read “The Song of Achilles” for ages. I loved it. Another favorite was Delia Owens “Where the Crawdads Sing,” which I stayed up to 3 a.m. to finish. You always wonder about bestsellers, if they are really that good. Oh my goodness this was.

BOOKS: How many books did you read in all?

PARCAK: Eleven books. I went on a cruise with my husband to the western Mediterranean. We visited these fantastic archeological sites in the morning and then read by the pool all afternoon. I usually read sci-fi and fantasy but I didn’t bring enough books. I didn’t realize I’d have so much time to read, and I’m a speed-reader. There was this amazing library on the boat, so everyday I’d go find another book. I wouldn’t necessarily read a murder mystery like “The President is Missing,” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton. I devoured it.

BOOKS: Have you always been a speed-reader?

PARCAK: Always. I get it from mom. I can devour a 400 to 500-page book in a couple of hours. The problem is our book bill. I try to hit libraries but sometimes I can’t wait for new books to get there.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What books can you recommend for people who want to learn about ancient Egypt?

PARCAK: There is a series called “Very Short Introductions” that is wonderful and there is one on ancient Egypt. It’s a fun overview. If someone wants a good history to read, it’s hard to recommend one because most are dry. Egyptologists don’t tend to write general interest books. If you want to about the pyramids there’s a great book called “The Complete Pyramids” by Mark Lehner, which also has illustrations.

BOOKS: Was there a pivotal book that got you interested in ancient Egypt?

PARCAK: When I lost a tooth, the tooth fairy got me a kid’s book on ancient Egypt. I read and re-read that. There’s also a wonderful book, E.L. Konigsburg’s “From the Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler” about kids that get stuck overnight in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which was my fantasy growing up..

BOOKS: Who are some of your other go-to science fiction authors?

PARCAK: Over the last 18 months I finally dove into “Broken Earth Trilogy” by N.K. Jemisin. I think she’s one of the most extraordinary new writers out there. I reading science fiction and fantasy a small child. My father has always been a big reader of that. We also grew up close to Bangor Public Library in Maine. In the mid 1980s it wasn’t considered bad parenting to let your child walk to the library by herself. I credit the librarians there with my love of the past.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Do you read science fiction and fantasy as a contrast to what you do?

PARCAK: Ironically, science fiction has helped me with my work because those authors create other worlds. It’s helped me to think through different possibilities on digs. Some of my conclusions about sites may be a little outlandish but with all that reading I can’t help but have a very active imagination.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane’’ and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com