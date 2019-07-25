A cautionary tale, richly rooted in local color

Set in Crystal, Colorado (read: Boulder), Holsinger’s book feels as fresh as this year’s college-admissions scandal headlines. While its tangle of adult and child friendships is difficult to track at first, the pay-off is glorious once you sort out the relations among the book’s two dozen interconnected characters.

That’s the case with Bruce Holsinger’s wrenching satirical novel, “ The Gifted School ,” in which a circle of mostly well-to-do parents lose their common sense and moral bearings as they push to get their children into a new magnet school for unusually talented students.

If you get the “tempest” part of “tempest in a teapot” right, then the ramifications can feel seismic, no matter how dinky the conflict.

Advertisement

At the center of the storm are Emma Q and Emma Z, two 11-year-old girls so close they’re like sisters, though they’re far from identical in character. Emma Zellar, the only child of Kevin and Samantha Zellar, dominates Emma Holland-Quinn, a chubby, impressionable bookworm who follows Emma Q’s social cues without questioning them.

The two Emmas have plenty of company. Every narrative thread that Holsinger spins offers its own mordant drama, starting with complications involving the Emmas’ mothers and their two closest female friends: a quartet whose camaraderie is about to be severely tested.

Rose Holland is a doctor in a pediatric neurology ward who is the breadwinner in her family. Her husband, Gareth Quinn, is a novelist whose stalled career has pushed him, lovingly and willingly, into the role of stay-at-home dad. Their marriage is teetering, however, because their ambitions on behalf of Emma Q differ so sharply.

Emma Z’s parents, Samantha and Kev Zellar, are the wealthiest pair in this social circle, and their daughter is showered with every sort of privilege and attention. Kev serves on Crystal’s City Council, so he has his public image to consider, while Samantha’s sole responsibilities are hosting social events and maintaining an enviably splendid household.

Advertisement

Twins Aidan and Charlie Unsworth-Chaudhury are the children of divorce, and disagreements concerning their schooling and sports activities are creating tension between their dad, Beck, and his ex, Azra (the most sensible of the four female friends). Beck’s failing business is a worry, too. He may be a good guy at heart, but he’s also a total flake, especially as he tries to hide his fiscal chaos from Azra and his current wife (the boys’ former au pair).

The fourth figure in the quartet of female friends is Lauren, a recently widowed and chronically tactless social worker who elicits both pity and irritation from the other mothers. Her teenage daughter, Tessa, is a vulnerable troublemaker whose tell-all video blog lambastes the hypocrisies of suburban Crystal. Tessa’s younger brother, Xander, is a chess genius and social misfit whose take on his surroundings is just as jaundiced.

Rounding out the cast is Atik, a young Quechua-speaking Peruvian boy whose mother and grandmother clean houses in Crystal, including Rose’s and Samantha’s. Atik has the makings of an origami artist, creating whole worlds out of intricately folded paper. He’s a prime candidate for a scholarship to Crystal Academy — but he’s completely off the radar of the upscale households where he sometimes helps his mother and grandmother do their cleaning.

With all his players poised for action, Holsinger goes to work. Crystal Academy’s formidable academic standards are accompanied — problematically, as Rose and Samantha see it — by a social-justice agenda. That means there’s a lower admissions-score threshold for kids from Beulah County, a 500-square-mile stretch of plains east of the Rockies filled with “sprawling trailer parks, small town pawn-and-gun shops, and an agricultural base that furnished carloads of workers, local organic produce, grass-fed beef, and other necessities to service Crystal’s moneyed population.”

Advertisement

The question of how Beulah County’s children will navigate the “delicate ecology of privilege” at Crystal Academy particularly agitates Rose, who also frets that if Emma Z gets into Crystal Academy but her own daughter doesn’t, then her “constant and low-burning envy of the Zellars [will] erupt into an open flame.”

Rose isn’t the only one thrown off-balance by the possible disruptions that “the gifted school” may create in her life. Atik’s grandmother lives in fear of him “turning into something he wasn’t” if he gets into Crystal Academy.

Holsinger’s sharp observation, knack for dialogue, acerbic social commentary and droll descriptive gifts (a jammed Front Range freeway is “a shiny millipede of SUVs and minivans”) all add up to a heady brew. As the adults scheme intently and their beleaguered children act out their frustrations, “The Gifted School” becomes a sharp, skeptical primer on how things stand in 2010s America where everyone is desperate to get their slice of an ever-shrinking economic pie.

Advertisement

“It’s just not about the kids anymore,” Samantha concedes, as all sense of ethics and fair play dissolve among adults and youngsters alike.

Holsinger’s cautionary tale, richly rooted in local color, could be called The Great Front Range Novel. But it implicates our whole country.

THE GIFTED SCHOOL

By Bruce Holsinger

Riverhead Books, 452 pp., $26

Michael Upchurch is the former Seattle Times book critic.