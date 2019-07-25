Greater Boston author readings July 28-Aug. 3

Lisa Taddeo (“ Three Women ”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Book Store.

Katherine Forbes Riley (“The Bobcat”) in conversation with James Charlesworth (“The Patricide of George Benjamin Hill”), at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St, Belmont … Daphne Kalotay (“Blue Hours” reads at 7p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langey Rd, Newton … Deborah Plummer (“Some of My Friends Are…”) reads at 6p.m, at the Brookline Booksmith … Sharon Marcus (“The Drama of Celebrity”) in conversation with Joseph Rezek, Director of Graduate Studies in English at Boston University at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Book Store.

THURSDAY

Ilya Kaminsky (“Deaf Republic: Poems”) and Kaveh Akbar (“Calling a Wolf a Wolf”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Richard Russo (“Chances Are…”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books … Louise Miller (“The Late Bloomers’ Club”) in conversation with Ellen Herrick (“The Forbidden Garden”) at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Book Store.

