Local bestsellers for the week ending 7/21

2. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

3. The New Girl Daniel Silva Harper

4. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

5. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

6. Summer of ‘69 Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

7. Mrs. Everything Jennifer Weiner Atria

8. The Guest Book Sarah Blake Flatiron Books

9. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

10. Fleishman Is in Trouble Taffy Brodesser-Akner Random House

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Educated Tara Westover Random House

2. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

3. Three Women Lisa Taddeo Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster

Advertisement

4. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

5. The Second Mountain David Brooks Random House

6. The British Are Coming Rick Atkinson Holt

7. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.) Simon & Schuster

8. American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump Tim Alberta Harper

9. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone Lori Gottlieb Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

10. Spying on the South Tony Horwitz Penguin Press

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

4. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Penguin

5. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

6. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate Ballantine

7. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

8. Washington Black Esi Edugyan Vintage

9. Conversations with Friends Sally Rooney Hogarth

10. The Woman in the Window A.J. Finn Morrow

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

2. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

3. The Mueller Report The Washington Post Scribner

4. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

Advertisement

5. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

6. Killers of the Flower Moon David Grann Vintage

7. In the Hurricane’s Eye Nathaniel Philbrick Penguin

8. The Feather Thief Kirk Wallace Johnson Penguin

9. Red Notice Bill Browder S&S

10. Into the Raging Sea Rachel Slade Ecco

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 21, 2019. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.