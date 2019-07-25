Two coming-of-age stories in one

“It started just with a reminiscence of New York City in the early 1990s and thought of how the city had changed and then it broadened into how the country had changed,” Kalotay said. “I was thinking about both the hardships and struggles of the city and that time — AIDS and the recession and the first Gulf War — and also the youthful energy and hope, as well as a naivete of that time.”

Daphne Kalotay only lived in New York for a brief period between college and moving to the Boston area, but she remembers the time so vividly it became the setting for the first half of her new novel, “ Blue Hours .”

“Blue Hours” follows two friends, Mim and Kyra, through their early post-college days, then revisits their relationship two decades later, when their circumstances have changed drastically. “My characters are always amalgamations, probably of people I've known and always of myself,” Kalotay said. “They just sort of grew. As I began to write, I was picturing girls, the way that we look to each other for ways to be in the world.”

For the book’s second half, which is set in Afghanistan, where Kyra has been working for a non-governmental organization and has gone missing, a different kind of research was necessary — first lots of reading, then Kalotay spoke with people who had lived and worked there. Writing about a place she has never visited, she said, “is like writing a dream or something you saw in the air on a cloud, you know?”

“I saw the first half of the book as a coming of age story,” said Kalotay. “And then I thought the second half of the book as a more general coming of age story about America.”

Kalotay will read at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Newtonville Books.

