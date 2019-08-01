Elissa Altman’s moving dispatch from the heart of ‘Motherland’

The injury meant, Altman said, “that I would be responsible for her care in every way. And that really was the beginning of my coming to terms with our story.” In “Motherland: A Memoir of Love, Loathing, and Longing,” Altman writes about her mother, Rita, a former model, singer, and actress. It wasn’t always easy being her daughter. “She tried to make me into her mini-me,” Altman said. “I was meant to reflect her back to herself: this beautiful woman, very talented, with such a mass of insecurities.”

Toward the end of her second book tour, Elissa Altman decided she would next write about her mother, a complicated and glamorous woman who had appeared in each of her previous memoirs. The day after Altman returned home, she got the phone call every child of an aging parent dreads: her mother had fallen and injured herself badly.

The memoir was a difficult task. “Writing a story from the center of a story while it is unfolding is enormously complicated,” Altman said. “There was no breathing room. I was writing our story, reliving all of those things on a daily basis, and taking care of her in real time, and navigating the very complicated waters of the eldercare system.”

Rita, who is very much still alive at 83, calls daily with feedback on the book. “And it took her awhile to come to terms with the fact that I was not writing her biography,” Altman said.

In the end, Altman said, it was rewarding. “What this book did is it enabled me to really step back and see her, and to come away with a much greater level of compassion, not only for her, but also for myself,” she said. “Our relationship has been complicated. We are profoundly connected to each other and we have an enormous amount of love for each other. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t have written the book.”

Elissa Altman will read 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Brookline Booksmith.

Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.