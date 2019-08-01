From rockers to novels, author Jo Nesbo has a taste for the classics

NESBO: I’m reading Mark Polizzotti’s “ Highway 61 Revisited ” about Bob Dylan. I’ve been reading a lot about him. It’s not that I’m that interested in Dylan. I’m interested in the people who are interested in Bob Dylan.

In Jo Nesbo’s “ Knife ,” the newest and 12th in his best-selling Harry Hole series, the Oslo detective hits bottom: His wife leaves him, he’s drinking more than ever, and a sexual predator, his arch villain, is on the loose. The Norwegian writer known for his very bleak sense of noir has also penned the Doctor Proctor series of children’s books and is a longtime rock musician.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Do you regularly read books about musicians?

NESBO: I read all of them I think. My favorite musician autobiography is “Reckless” by Chrissie Hynde from the Pretenders. I was surprised that she was from Ohio because I thought she was English. I like her honesty, the punk attitude that she has, and she’s really funny.

BOOKS: What was your last best read?

NESBO: It was a classic, Thomas Mann’s “Buddenbrooks.” That’s a brilliant book. He was so young when he wrote it. I always remember that thick book on the shelf at home, and my dad saying it was a brilliant piece of work. I’ve also recently read quite a few other classics that I hadn’t read, like Carson McCullers’s “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.” I reread Hemingway and it was sort of disappointing. Actually I find younger writers more exciting to read than the old writers, even than my hero Knut Hamsun. But he’s still my hero, and rereading “Hunger” is still a treat.

BOOKS: Who are the younger writers you’ve been reading?

NESBO: I prefer the classics from the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s. I read David Foster Wallace’s “Infinite Jest” and Cormac McCarthy “All the Pretty Horses” and “Blood Meridian.”

Advertisement

BOOKS: Did you grow up in a houseful of books?

NESBO: I definitely did. My mother was a librarian and my father was a book collector. My father grew up in Brooklyn. When I was growing up he read Mark Twain and [James] Fenimore Cooper to us. I came across Charles Bukowski’s “Ham on Rye” when I was in my teens and gave it to him. He used to stand in the living room all by himself reading, and I can remember him chuckling over the Bukowski. It goes to show that when it comes down to good story that your age doesn’t matter.

BOOKS: What made you start reading classics?

NESBO: Now I’m a fast reader. I used to be really slow so I would have to pick the books very carefully because it would take me a long time to read books. When I was young I struggled through the whole of Joyce’s “Ulysses.” I don’t remember much of it. It doesn’t hurt when you are young to struggle your way through things that you don’t completely get but that lead you somewhere. Don DeLillo was much the same for me. I read “Underworld” and “White Noise,” and there were passages that were irritatingly intellectual small talk. But then suddenly there would be some pages of pure brilliance and it would all be worth it.

Advertisement

BOOKS: How else have you changed as a reader?

NESBO: There was a few years I didn’t read at all, at least not fiction. For a while there, fiction lost its magic because I could see what was going on behind the choices. I was thinking more about that than the story. Over the last three years it’s like I returned to my childhood habits of reading. For a while I read a new book every second day. I’m slowing a little bit down to one or two books a week.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane’’ and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.