Greater Boston author readings Aug. 4-10

Ken Bresler (“ Poetry Made Visible ”) in discussion with Anna Warrock (“From the Other Room”) and Peter Payack (“The Book of Conceptual Anarchy”) from 2 p.m-4 p.m. at the New England Mobile Book Fair, 41 Needham St., Newton Upper Falls.

Miciah Bay Gault (“Goodnight Stranger”) in conversation with Christina Thompson (“Sea People: The Puzzle of Polynesia”) at 7 p.m. at the Brookline Booksmith.

TUESDAY

Cheryl Major (“Eat Your Blues Away: Disappearing Depression by Changing How You Eat”) reads at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library, 300 Chandler St. . . . Elissa Altman (“Motherland: A Memoir of Love, Loathing, and Longing”) in conversation with Joanna Rakoff (“My Salinger Year”) at 7 p.m. at the Brookline Booksmith. . . . Darrel J. McLeod (“Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Book Store.

WEDNESDAY

Hallie Ephron (“Careful What You Wish For: A Novel of Suspense”) in conversation with Kathy Vines (“Clever Girl’s Guide to Living With Less”) at 7 p. m. at the Brookline Booksmith. . . . Hannah Shaw (“Tiny But Mighty: Kitten Lady’s Guide to Saving the Most Vulnerable Felines”)

in conversation with Michael Marotta at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilbur Theatre, tickets at Gods of the Upper Air: How a Circle of Renegade Anthropologists Reinvented Race, Sex, and Gender in the Twentieth Century”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Book Store.

THURSDAY

Alexandra Fuller (“Travel Light, Move Fast”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Brookline Booksmith. . . . Helen Phillips (“The Need”) in conversation with Laura van den Berg (“The Third Hotel”) at 7 p.m at the Harvard Book Store.

FRIDAY

Kristin Arnett (“Mostly Dead Things”) in conversation with Laura van den Berg (“The Third Hotel”) at 7 p.m. at the Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Sam Streed (“Alfred’s Book of Monsters”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

