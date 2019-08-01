Local bestsellers for the week ending July 28

1. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

2. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

3. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

4. Summer of ‘69 Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

5. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

6. The New Girl Daniel Silva Harper

7. The Guest Book Sarah Blake Flatiron Books

8. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

9. Mrs. Everything Jennifer Weiner Atria

10. Circe Madeline Miller Little Brown

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Educated Tara Westover Random House

2. Three Women Lisa Taddeo Avid Reader Press/S&S

3. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

4. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

5. The British Are Coming Rick Atkinson Holt

6. The Second Mountain David Brooks Random House

7. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat Samin Nosrat Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.) S&S

8. Spying on the South Tony Horwitz Penguin Press

9. American Carnage Tim Alberta Harper

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A [Expletive] Mark Manson Harper

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

2. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

3. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

5. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Penguin

6. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate Ballantine

7. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

8. The Woman in the Window A.J. Finn Morrow

9. Washington Black Esi Edugyan Vintage

10. The Great Believers Rebecca Makkai Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Mueller Report The Washington Post Scribner

2. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

3. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

4. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

5. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

6. In the Hurricane’s Eye Nathaniel Philbrick Penguin

7. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan Penguin

8. Killers of the Flower Moon David Grann Vintage

9. The Soul of America Jon Meacham Random House

10. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 28, 2019. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.