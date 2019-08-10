scorecardresearch

Local bestsellers, week ending 8/4

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Nickel Boys  Colson Whitehead DOUBLEDAY

2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens PUTNAM

3. Chances Are . . . Richard Russo KNOPF

4. City of Girls  Elizabeth Gilbert RIVERHEAD BOOKS

5. On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous  Ocean Vuong PENGUIN PRESS

6. Summer of '69 Elin Hilderbrand LITTLE BROWN

7. The Guest Book  Sarah Blake FLATIRON BOOKS

8. The New Girl  Daniel Silva HARPER

9. Normal People  Sally Rooney HOGARTH

10. Ask Again, Yes  Mary Beth Keane SCRIBNER

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Educated  Tara Westover RANDOM HOUSE

2. Three Women  Lisa Taddeo AVID READER PRESS/S&S

3. The Pioneers  David McCullough S&S

4. Becoming  Michelle Obama CROWN

5. The Second Mountain  David Brooks RANDOM HOUSE

6. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat  Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton
(Illus.) S&S

7. The British Are Coming  Rick Atkinson HOLT

8. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone  Lori Gottlieb HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT

9. A Woman of No Importance  Sonia Purnell VIKING

10. Say Nothing  Patrick Radden Keefe DOUBLEDAY

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory  Richard Powers NORTON

2. Little Fires Everywhere  Celeste Ng PENGUIN

3. There There  Tommy Orange VINTAGE

4. A Gentleman in Moscow  Amor Towles PENGUIN

5. The Tattooist of Auschwitz  Heather Morris HARPER

6. The Witch Elm  Tana French PENGUIN

7. Before We Were Yours  Lisa Wingate BALLANTINE

8. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine  Gail Honeyman PENGUIN

9. The Immortalists  Chloe Benjamin PUTNAM

10. The Woman in the Window  A.J. Finn MORROW

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Born a Crime Trevor Noah, SPIEGEL & GRAU

2. Calypso  David Sedaris BACK BAY

3. Sapiens  Yuval Noah Harari HARPER PERENNIAL

4. White Fragility  Robin DiAngelo BEACON PRESS

5. The Mueller Report  The Washington Post SCRIBNER

6. How to Change Your Mind  Michael Pollan PENGUIN

7. In the Hurricane's Eye  Nathaniel Philbrick PENGUIN

8. How to See  Thich Nhat Hanh PARALLAX PRESS

9. Into the Raging Sea  Rachel Slade ECCO

10. Braiding Sweetgrass  Robin Wall Kimmerer MiLKWEED EDITIONS

Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.

