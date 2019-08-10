Local bestsellers, week ending 8/4

2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens PUTNAM

3. Chances Are . . . Richard Russo KNOPF

4. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert RIVERHEAD BOOKS

5. On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong PENGUIN PRESS

6. Summer of '69 Elin Hilderbrand LITTLE BROWN

7. The Guest Book Sarah Blake FLATIRON BOOKS

8. The New Girl Daniel Silva HARPER

9. Normal People Sally Rooney HOGARTH

10. Ask Again, Yes Mary Beth Keane SCRIBNER

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Educated Tara Westover RANDOM HOUSE

2. Three Women Lisa Taddeo AVID READER PRESS/S&S

3. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

4. Becoming Michelle Obama CROWN

5. The Second Mountain David Brooks RANDOM HOUSE

6. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton

(Illus.) S&S

7. The British Are Coming Rick Atkinson HOLT

8. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone Lori Gottlieb HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT

9. A Woman of No Importance Sonia Purnell VIKING

10. Say Nothing Patrick Radden Keefe DOUBLEDAY

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers NORTON

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng PENGUIN

3. There There Tommy Orange VINTAGE

4. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles PENGUIN

5. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris HARPER

6. The Witch Elm Tana French PENGUIN

7. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate BALLANTINE

8. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman PENGUIN

9. The Immortalists Chloe Benjamin PUTNAM

10. The Woman in the Window A.J. Finn MORROW

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Born a Crime Trevor Noah, SPIEGEL & GRAU

2. Calypso David Sedaris BACK BAY

3. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari HARPER PERENNIAL

4. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo BEACON PRESS

5. The Mueller Report The Washington Post SCRIBNER

6. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan PENGUIN

7. In the Hurricane's Eye Nathaniel Philbrick PENGUIN

8. How to See Thich Nhat Hanh PARALLAX PRESS

9. Into the Raging Sea Rachel Slade ECCO

10. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer MiLKWEED EDITIONS

Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.

