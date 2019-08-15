Greater Boston author readings
SUNDAY
Writers from Mystery Writers of America read from noon to 4 p.m. at New England Mobile Book Fair 241 Needham St, Newton Upper Falls ... Sam Streed (“Alfred’s Book of Monsters”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Thyra Heder (“How Do You Dance?”) reads at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books, 25 White St., Cambridge.
MONDAY
Weiko Lin (“Crazy Screenwriting Secrets: How to Capture a Global Audience”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
TUESDAY
Hank Phillippi Ryan (“The Murder List”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Brookline Booksmith … Hannah Orenstein (“Love at First Like”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
WEDNESDAY
Jan Schreiber (“Bay Leaves”) in conversation with Charles Coe (“Spin Cycles”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
THURSDAY
Madeline Bilis (“50 Hikes in Eastern Massachusetts”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
