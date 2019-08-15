Local bestsellers for the week ending 8/11

1. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

2. Chances Are . . . Richard Russo Knopf

3. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

4.On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

5. Summer of ‘69 Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

6.City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

7. The Turn of the Key Ruth Ware Gallery/Scout Press

8. Fleishman Is in Trouble Taffy Brodesser-Akner Random House

9. The Guest Book Sarah Blake Flatiron Books

10. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Educated Tara Westover Random House

2. Three Women Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S

3. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

4. Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion Jia Tolentino Random House

5. The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations Toni Morrison Knopf

6. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

7.Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat Samin Nosrat Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S

8. The Second Mountain David Brooks Random House

9. Range David Epstein Riverhead Books

10. The British Are Coming Rick Atkinson Holt

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

2. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

3. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

4.The Witch Elm Tana French Penguin

5. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

6. Beloved Toni Morrison Vintage

7. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

8.Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Penguin

9.The Woman in the Window A.J. Finn Morrow

10. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate Ballantine

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

2. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

3.Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

4. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan Penguin

5. The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War Ben Macintyre Broadway Books

6.The Mueller Report The Washington Post Scribner

7. The Soul of an Octopus Sy Montgomery Atria

8.White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

9.Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

10.Into the Raging Sea Rachel Slade Ecco

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, August 11. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.