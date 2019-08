Greater Boston author readings Aug. 25-31

Chris Tebbetts (“ Me Myself & Him ”) reads at 7 p.m. at East End Books Ptown, 389 Commercial St., Provincetown.

Duncan White (“Cold Warriors: Writers Who Waged the Literary Cold War”) signs books at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

WEDNESDAY

Hank Phillippi Ryan (“The Murder List: A Novel Of Suspense”) signs books at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story, 111 South St., Plainville... Ibram X. Kendi (“How to Be an Antiracist”) in conversation with Globe columnist Renée Graham at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre.

THURSDAY

Amy Waldman (“A Door in the Earth: A Novel”)signs books at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Katrin Davidsdottir (“Dottir: My Journey To Becoming A Two-Time CrossFit Games Champion”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Jay David Bolter (“The Digital Plenitude: The Decline of Elite Culture and the Rise of New Media”) reads at 6 p.m. at MIT Press Bookstore, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Christopher Castellani (“Leading Men: A Novel”)reads at 7 p.m. at East End Books Ptown, 389 Commercial St., Provincetown.

SATURDAY

Richard Mangone (“Busted: A Bankers Run To Prison”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Nate Smith House, 155 Lamartine St., Boston ... Cynthia Newberry Martin (“Tidal Flats: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at East End Books Ptown, 389 Commercial St., Provincetown.

Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail. com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change. A full listing of events is available online at www. bostonglobe.com /arts/books.