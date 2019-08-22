Local bestsellers for the week ending 8/18

1. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

2. Chances Are . . . Richard Russo Knopf

3. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

4.On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

5. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

6. Inland Téa Obreht RANDOM HOUSE

7. The New Girl Daniel Silva HARPER

8. Summer of ’69 Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

9. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

10. Circe Madeline Miller Little Brown

NONFICTION

1. Educated Tara Westover Random House

Advertisement

2. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

3. Three Women Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S

4. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

5. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

6. Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion Jia Tolentino Random House

7. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone Lori Gottlieb Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

8.Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat Samin Nosrat Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S

9. The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations Toni Morrison Knopf

10. The Second Mountain David Brooks Random House

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

5. The Witch Elm Tana French Penguin

6. Beloved Toni Morrison Vintage

7. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

8. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate Ballantine

9. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Penguin

10.The Woman in the Window A.J. Finn Morrow

Advertisement

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

2. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

3.Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

4. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

5. The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War Ben Macintyre Broadway Books

6. The Mueller Report The Washington Post Scribner

7. Dopesick BethMacy Back Bay

8. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan Penguin

9. In the Hurricane’s Eye Nathaniel Philbrick Penguin

10. Killers of the Flower Moon David Grann Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, August 11. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.