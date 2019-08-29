Billy Porter, Vivian Suter, Leslie Jones, and way too many creepy puppets

To the end of August, that is. There’s still September, October, November . . . I mean it just keeps going. ( Take a look for yourself .) The future is nothing but time we all have to make it through, if you think about it. Even if you don’t think about it, really. Wow.

Want the Globe’s top picks for what to see and do each weekend e-mailed straight to you? Sign up for the Weekender newsletter here .

Yikes, and apologies: I don’t usually start out so heavy. How about we get back to the light, weekendy stuff? And on that note, before I forget: You really need to check out this Globe piece on marijuana getaways — or as I can totally imagine my aunt saying in a very worried voice, “pot trips.” I’m not saying I started my own two days early, but they look like a good time, OK?

(I may be a touch threatened by another section of the paper sending readers to the dispensary followed by freakin’ Water Wizz, so consider The Weekender’s game officially stepped up.)

Advertisement

Where were we? Ah yes! The boundless expanse of time vis-à-vis this particular weekend. About that:

MILES TO GO: If, like me, the appeal of movies for you is largely composed of the joy of sitting, you can really lean into that experience at the multiplex this weekend with “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” which Globe film critic Ty Burr gives three stars and calls “a crowd-pleaser that earns its runner’s high step by sometimes awkward step.” A “New York City empowerment fable” (and Sundance audience-favorite), it tracks Jillian Bell (my favorite actor from “Workaholics”) as a young woman “who [gets] her health back and life together by setting out one hungover morning for a run.” Says Ty, “the movie approaches this subject the way one might a used car, with suspicion and an extra helping of mordant humor,” and “works its way up from the easy comic 2Ks to a more nuanced drama of self-confidence that’s able to go the distance.” Plus, Micheala Watkins. A national treasure. Now screening.

Advertisement

SONIC YOUTH: “This Is Not Berlin” is not a film about this not being Berlin, where you may very well be able to freely drive a moving truck below various major underpasses (unlike Boston). It’s actually about Mexico City in 1986, where “rebellious artistic/sexual ferment is boiling over in the nightclubs and in the streets” and box trucks move without clearance restrictions of any kind. Globe critic Mark Feeney gives this coming-of-age story starring Xabiani Ponce de León 2½ stars, saying it “feels very much like the youth of its creator, director/co-writer [Hari] Sama, rearranged for film: The music, the highs, the lows.” Not, 9 feet, 10 inches low, but still pretty low. Now screening.

SCREENING FROM THE GALLERY: If you’re having trouble choosing between the movies and the museums, por que no los dos? with a double-feature of art documentaries at the MFA on Sunday. Feeney gives three stars to “Leaving Home, Coming Home: A Portrait of Robert Frank” (1 p.m.), which finds a luminous costar in Frank’s wife, the sculptor June Leaf; and 2½ stars to “A Bigger Splash” (3 p.m.) Jack Hazan’s “distinctly interesting” 1974 film about painter David Hockney — a documentar-esque “hybrid of fact and, if not fiction, then arrangement.” (BYO Milk Duds, weirdos who eat Milk Duds.)

Advertisement

OFF THE WALL: It’s a worthwhile weekend to make your way to the Waterfront: For one, it’s your last weekend to visit the ICA’s seasonal Watershed outpost — where artist and filmmaker John Akomfrah’s large-scale work “Purple” is on view until Sept. 3. For another, the newly opened Vivian Suter exhibition has Globe art critic Murray Whyte fully dazzled by its “loose, unfussy display” of Suter’s frame-free paintings, which “feels less like a museum exhibition than a self-directed wander through the artist’s own mind.” That’s up through Dec. 31. More info on both here.

Billy Porter during a rehearsal of "The Purists" at the Huntington Theatre Company. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)

HOUSE OF PORTER: It’s a good thing that Tony-winning, Emmy-nominated actor Billy Porter is in town directing a hip-hop play called “The Purists” for Huntington Theatre Company, because I would very much like to speak with him about making me cry all over myself while binge-watching this last season of “Pose.” “The Purists,” which gets its world premiere beginning Friday at the Calderwood Pavilion, centers on “an unlikely clutch of characters, including a rapper, a DJ, and a show tunes-loving gay man who hang out and debate music and life on a stoop in Queens.” “It’s taken a long time,” 49-year-old Porter told Globe contributor Christopher Wallenberg of his recent breakthrough. “Should it have happened earlier? Was it long overdue? Yeah, yeah, yeah. But it’s here now.” So am I, Billy. And you owe me a thing of eye cream. More info here.

Advertisement

BLACK TO THE FUTURE: Those making the trip out to North Adams will be rewarded with Afrofuturist artist Cauleen Smith’s stunning exhibition, “We Already Have What We Need,” at Mass MoCA, a sprawling, immersive show of videos and drawings that “flips the script on privilege.” “Yes, the cosseted, wealthy white folks hold too much power and wealth in their tight little fists — this show does not ignore those dynamics,” writes Globe arts contributor Cate McQuaid. “But the hopes, the dreams, the daring creativity, and the ties of community and family shared by people who have been oppressed forge an ulterior strength. Smith’s work sanctifies that.” Find more info here.

FEST & RELAXATION: If the hullabaloo of summer festivals has you worn out, check out a pair of low-key music fests on either side of the river this weekend. The free ninth annual Boston Jazz Festival runs from 5:30 to 9:30 on Friday night and all day Saturday at South Boston Maritime Park on D Street, and will feature performances by Richard Evans, Albino Mobie, Zeke Martin, Sivan Arbel, Pat Braxton, Amanda Meme and more. More info and full lineup here. And at Passim in Harvard Square on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday , you can hear more than 100 artists at the club’s now-legendary Campfire Festival, including performances from Cat London, Siobhan O’Brien, Grace Givertz, Dave Richardson, His Hem, Moscow Apartment, and dozens more. Find the full lineup and ticket info here.

Advertisement

RISING SON: For something with slightly higher octane, there’s a double-header Saturday and Sunday with Zac Brown Band, who will break a record with their 10th consecutive sellout at Fenway Park. If you can score tickets, slide into your row nice and early for a set from Lukas Nelson, a “young, long-haired guitar virtuoso” who has opened for the likes of the Who (who come to Fenway on Sept. 13) and the Rolling Stones, and whose Promise of the Real is now one of Neil Young’s regular touring bands. He’s probably also played a gig or two with his dad, Willie. You’ve already struck out on tickets, but resales may be worth a swing.

LES GO! And lastly from the outside world, while the forthcoming season of “Saturday Night Live” (starting Sept. 28) will feature familiar favorites like Kristen Stewart, Woody Harrelson, and (whoa) Eddie Murphy, it will not include the one and only Leslie Jones (there are probably other Leslie Joneses but I think you know what I mean), who is leaving “SNL” after five seasons (reportedly, and in part, to work on a sequel to “Coming to America”). On Saturday night you should go catch her onstage with a new hour of self-identified fire (that she’s been taping for a special) at the Wilbur Theatre. Grab tickets here.

Orlando Bloom in “Carnival Row.” (Jan thijs)

OR STAY IN: Because, honestly, someone is going to try the underpass with a truck. They just will. A great way to stay out of it entirely is to enter the relatively traffic-free fantasy world of “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” which comes to Netflix on Friday. It’s a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson/Frank Oz film that warped my childhood and cemented my fear of puppets, only this time with the voices of Andy Samberg, Awkwafina, Harvey Fierstein, Helena Bonham Carter, Keegan-Michael Key, Lena Headey, Mark Hamill, and Sigourney Weaver.

A possibly less great way to stay out of it entirely? “Carnival Row,” also available on Netflix this Friday. Says Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert, “[Orlando] Bloom is a human detective, and [Cara] Delevingne is a fairy, and I am so totally going to watch the first episode out of obligation but I don’t feel optimistic.”

Oh, and there’s the new Tool album, which I probably should have mentioned up there with the pot trips thing. That should be fun!

And that, September-ready Weekenders, is all I’ve got in the stash this week. Be careful out there (again, 9 feet, 10 inches) and whatever you do this weekend, make it one you’ll miss come Monday.

See you next time!

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.