Dan Rather makes time to read more than the news

Longtime CBS anchor and reporter Dan Rather does something he never could on air as a journalist — give his opinion — in his best-selling collection of essays “ What Unites: Reflections on Patriotism .” Part memoir, part love letter to America, and part call-to-arms, Rather’s book draws on his decades of covering presidents, wars and major stories. The book is out Tuesday in paperback.

RATHER: During every presidential election cycle I try to reread Edwin O’Connor’s “The Last Hurrah” and Robert Penn Warren’s “All the King’s Men.” I’m also reading “The Gate Keepers” by Chris Whipple, which is about how chiefs of staff define every presidency, and “The Gulf: The Making of An American Sea” by Jack E. Davis. That’s a perfect example of deep research by a guy who can write a narrative.

BOOKS: When did you first start reading those two political novels?

RATHER: I’ve been covering presidential campaigns since 1952, when Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson ran. My college journalism professor had recommended that if I wanted to cover campaigns I should read those novels. “All the King’s Men,” which is a novel about the life and times of a demagogue, was as relevant in 2016 as the day it was written. It’s relevant again for this election.

BOOKS: Is “The Gulf” typical of something you would read?

RATHER: Probably not. My daughter gave me this book. I was raised on the Texas coast, and I spent part of my life covering hurricanes so I set it aside thinking that I know all that. But the second I picked it up I couldn’t put it down.

BOOKS: How much of your nonfiction reading is about politics?

RATHER: I would say two thirds or more. For example, about two months ago I read Andrew Robert’s “Churchill: Walking with Destiny,” a big tome of a biography. I’ve read maybe three Churchill biographies and all of his autobiographies so I thought there was nothing new in this for me. How wrong I was.

BOOKS: What kind of fiction do you read?

RATHER: I’m an unabashed fan of Cormac McCarthy. I think I’ve read all of his books. I especially like “All the Pretty Horses” as well as his tougher books “Blood Meridian” and “Suttree” He transports me to this desolate part of Texas I know. He’s frequently described as a combination of “Huckleberry Finn” and “Lonesome Dove,” but McCarthy’s books are much deeper. I also recently read “Why Poetry?” by Mathew Zapruder, which a younger associate introduced me to. I can be as dumb as a fence post about a lot things and poetry is one of those things. I didn’t intend to read the whole book but I did.

BOOKS: Have you always been able to make time for reading?

RATHER: When I was anchoring the news or covering the Vietnam War, I didn’t have time or make time. But I would have been a better war correspondent if I had read Homer, so I came back from Vietnam determined to read “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey” and I did.

BOOKS: Did you grow up in a house full books?

RATHER: No. My grandmother only had two books in the house, the Bible and the Sears, Roebuck and Co. catalogue. From early on she read to me from them. Neither of my parents had finished high school, but my mother was determined I become a reader. She put $5 down on a set of World Book Encyclopedias, which she would read to me.

BOOKS: Did you use the library?

RATHER: When I was six a lady would come to our neighborhood park in Houston and read to children there. I didn’t know it but she was a social worker. I became a regular at her feet. She asked me if I wanted to go to the library, and took me to the one in Houston Heights. That really set a flame in me about reading.

BOOKS: What do you recommend young journalists should read?

RATHER: “All the King’s Men” and “The Last Hurrah.” I say this so often they roll their eyes but it’s a must. Being young they often take the short cut and watch the movies. So then my counsel is watch the first versions.

