For ‘The Missing Ones,’ learning a thing or two from the little ones

“The beauty is from Monhegan, the darkness is from my mind!” said Hill.

Much of Edwin Hill’s second novel, “ The Missing Ones ,” takes place on an idyllic, if fictional, island off the coast of Maine. Hill was inspired in part by a visit to Monhegan Island — “I fell in love with the place,” he said — but soon realized the book required a slightly different geography. Also, he didn’t want to offend anyone; the islanders in his novel do a lot of ugly things, including murder.

“The Missing Ones” is the second in a mystery series that began with last year’s “Little Comfort.” Both star Hester Thursby, a Harvard research librarian who is small in stature but boundless in her curiosity. The character was inspired, Hill said, in part by his librarian grandmother.

Writing “Little Comfort,” years after an earlier novel that failed to sell, began slowly. “Literally no-one is waiting for your first book,” Hill said. “But once she came into the novel, a thing I was treating like a hobby became real.” With a cast of characters who do very bad things, he added, “the novel needed a person with more good in them to sort of anchor it.”

In “The Missing Ones,” Hill writes about drug smugglers, junkies, and cops, but the book is also full of dogs and children. Hill, who doesn’t have kids of his own, set out to research what four-year-olds are like, what their interests are, and how they talk.

“That was actually one of the biggest challenges,” he said. “I had to meet up with a couple of four-year-olds and their parents.” What he found was a common theme of obsession — whether it’s insects or the world of Thomas the tank engine, four-year-olds are defined by their passions. It’s a trait Hill shares: He’s already drafting the next mystery.

Hill will read at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brookline Booksmith.

Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.