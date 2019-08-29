Greater Boston author readings Sept. 1-7

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Bina Venkataraman (“The Optimist’s Telescope: Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age”) in conversation with Lisa Mullins at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Karl Marlantes (“Deep River”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central Street, Wellesley ... Rachel Barenbaum (“A Bend in the Stars”) reads and is in conversation with Susan Bernhard (“Winter Loon”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St, Belmont.

FRIDAY

Jean-Christophe Cloutier (“Shadow Archives: The Lifecycles of African American Literature”) reads at 3 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Jeanne McWilliams Blasberg (“The Nine: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Boos Store ... Jeff Beach, Fred Hogan, and John Artis (“Justice on the Ropes”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Alison Malkin Barbara Gibson (“The High School Years: A Parent’s Guide”) read at 2 p.m. at New England Mobile Book Fair, 241 Needham St, Newton Upper Falls ... Julia Denos and E.B. Goodale (“Here and Now”) read at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@

gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change. A full listing of events is available online at www.bostonglobe.com/

arts/books.