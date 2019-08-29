Greater Boston author readings Sept. 1-7
TUESDAY
Madeline Miller (“Circe: A Novel”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre ... Randall Munroe (“How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Science Center, 45 Quincy St., Cambridge ... Lee McIntyre (“The Sin Eater: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Weiko Lin (“Crazy Screenwriting Secrets: How to Capture A Global Audience”) reads at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe, 338 Newbury Street, Boston ... Robert Cocuzzo (“The Road to San Donato: Fathers, Sons, and Cycling Across Italy”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
WEDNESDAY
Hank Phillippi Ryan (“Three Flames: A Novel”) reads at 7p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Edwin Hill (“The Missing Ones”) in conversation with Daniel Ford at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Diana Altman (“We Never Told: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre ... Amy Blackstone (“Childfree By Choice”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St, Belmont ... Karl Marlantes (“Deep River”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
THURSDAY
Bina Venkataraman (“The Optimist’s Telescope: Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age”) in conversation with Lisa Mullins at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Karl Marlantes (“Deep River”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central Street, Wellesley ... Rachel Barenbaum (“A Bend in the Stars”) reads and is in conversation with Susan Bernhard (“Winter Loon”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St, Belmont.
FRIDAY
Jean-Christophe Cloutier (“Shadow Archives: The Lifecycles of African American Literature”) reads at 3 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Jeanne McWilliams Blasberg (“The Nine: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Boos Store ... Jeff Beach, Fred Hogan, and John Artis (“Justice on the Ropes”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
SATURDAY
Alison Malkin Barbara Gibson (“The High School Years: A Parent’s Guide”) read at 2 p.m. at New England Mobile Book Fair, 241 Needham St, Newton Upper Falls ... Julia Denos and E.B. Goodale (“Here and Now”) read at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
