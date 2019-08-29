Local bestsellers for the week ending 8/25

1. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

2. Chances Are . . . Richard Russo Knopf

3. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

4. Inland Téa Obreht RANDOM HOUSE

5. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

6. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

7. Summer of ’69 Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

8. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

9. Circe Madeline Miller Little Brown

10. The Guest Book Sarah Blake Flatiron Books

NONFICTION

1. Educated Tara Westover Random House

2. Three Women Lisa Taddeo Avid Reader Press/S&S

3. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

4. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

5. Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion Jia Tolentino Random House

6. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

7. Range David Epstein Riverhead Books

8. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone Lori Gottlieb Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

9. The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations Toni Morrison Knopf

10. The British Are Coming Rick Atkinson Holt

PAPERBACK

FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. Beloved Toni Morrison Vintage

4. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

5. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

6. The Witch Elm Tana French Penguin

7. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

8. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Penguin

9. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate Ballantine

10.The Woman in the Window A.J. Finn Morrow

NONFICTION

1. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

2. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

3. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

4. The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War Ben Macintyre Broadway Books

5. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

6. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century Yuval Noah Harari Spiegel & Grau

7. The Mueller Report The Washington Post Scribner

7. Dopesick Beth Macy Back Bay

8. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan Penguin

9. The Coddling of the American Mind Greg Lukianoff, Jonathan Haidt Penguin

10. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson Spiegel & Grau

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, August 25. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.