People are disappointing; ‘Everything Inside’ is not

I don’t mean this in a cartoonishly plucky way — Danticat’s women, in particular, aren’t pollyannas blithely skipping between heartaches. They find the narrow spaces where they learn to live with difficult decisions. As one woman says, “Sometimes you take detours to get where you need to go.”

In Edwidge Danticat’s quietly devastating “ Everything Inside ,” time heals nothing. Instead, it magnifies regret, ruined relationships, and the impossible weight of family secrets. Through eight vivid stories, Danticat measures the fallibility of grace, and how, lovers, friends, parents, and even nations disappoint. She also reveals with stunning precision the myriad ways people disappoint, and the hard knowledge that shapes their path forward.

Advertisement

That guiding thought comes from this collection’s first story, “Dosas.” Elsie gets a desperate call for help from her ex-husband, Blaise — his girlfriend, Olivia, has been kidnapped. Her captors demand $50,000 for her safe return.

Elsie should have no inclination to help. Before Olivia was Blaise’s girlfriend, she was Elsie’s close friend and co-worker. Perhaps she’s still hanging onto remnants of her life when both Blaise and Olivia fit comfortably in it, before the intimacy of two became three, and then cruelly two again, eliminating Elsie.

It’s too easy to think Elsie naive for wanting to help her ex-husband save his girlfriend. But Danticat does not create cardboard characters; she understands the complexity of contradictions, and recognizes emotions don’t always expire when a relationship ends. And in this case, Elsie is still nursing wounds from two once dear, now lost relationships.

At one point, Elsie reappraises her union with the man who would break her heart. “Maybe there was something about Elsie that wasn’t enough. Or something about Blaise that wasn’t enough. Maybe Blaise just wanted to go home. Some people just want to go home, no matter what the cost. Some people would do just about anything to go home.”

Advertisement

As in Danticat’s past works, home means Haiti. While it may not be as much in the forefront as in her earlier writing, it remains a vital presence. Its customs and rituals mold their lives, and for those who’ve left, the sense of exile remains palpable. When a woman says, “I can’t live without my country,” it’s as if she’s talking about a vital organ.

Even with Haiti’s tribulations, home is home. There’s an insatiable yearning to guide the island nation toward its destiny. After decades in the hands of vicious men, many Haitians harbor a desire to help rebuild their homeland.

In “In the Old Days,” a woman travels from New York to Miami to see her father for the first time. Before she was born, he moved back to Haiti to open a school in Port-au-Prince. Her mother stayed in the states, and divorced him without telling him that she was expecting their child. In fact, the young woman doesn’t even know he’s still alive until years later when she receives the news that he’s near death.

“There was a hard line between those who wanted to stay in America for good and others who wanted to go back ... and rebuild the country,” her mother says. “Your father was in the group that wanted to go back and I was in the one that wanted to stay.” Then, the gut punch: “He still chose a country over me, over us.” Danticat never oversells — her spare, clean prose is no less impactful. She trusts herself as a writer to let her words breathe.

Advertisement

Whether from curiosity or a kind of familial obligation, the daughter reluctantly travels to Miami. When she finally sees her father, she searches his face for any trace of her own. As with so many of these characters, she’s hunting for something she may never quite find.

These characters could be the spiritual progeny of those Danticat created more than 20 years ago in “Krik? Krak!”, her first acclaimed collection of short stories. Coming a decade after the brutal dictatorships of “Papa Doc” and “Baby Doc” Duvalier finally ended, those stories seethed with fear, violence and, above all, survival. Uniformed men snatched away sons in the middle of the night. False accusations were concocted to justify torture. Hearts and souls died hard in the relentless heat and corruption.

(A side note: Three years before Baby Doc was overthrown in 1986, Donald Trump – who has always been enthralled by dictators – sold him an apartment in Trump Tower in Manhattan.)

In “Everything Inside,” the concerns are more commonplace, but no less compelling. With an unfaltering voice and evocative beauty, Danticat shows the uncelebrated resilience it takes to move toward something that, if it isn’t quite happiness, still burns brighter than sorrow.

EVERYTHING INSIDE: STORIES

By Edwidge Danticat

Alfred A. Knopf, 240 pp., $25.90

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham