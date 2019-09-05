Greater Boston author readings Sept. 8-14

Noel Foy (“ A.B.C. Worry Free ”) reads at 2 p.m. at the New England Mobile Book Fair, 241 Needham St., Newton Upper Falls ... Alan Lightman (“ Three Flames ”) reads at 3 p.m. at Concord Bookshop, 65 Main Street, Concord.

Carlos Andrés Gómez (“Hijito: Poems”) in conversation with Mafaz Al-Suwaidan at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Samantha Power (“The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir”) reads at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church, 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Liah Greenfield (“Nationalism: A Short History”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop - Level 3, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Wayne M. Miller (“Burn Boston Burn — The Story of the Largest Arson Case in the History of the Country”) reads at 8 p.m. at Florian Hall, 55 Hallet St., Dorchester.

Advertisement

TUESDAY

Tatiana Schlossberg (“Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Ron MacLean (“We Might As Well Light Something On Fire: Stories”) in conversation with Maria Mutch (“When We Were Birds: Stories”) at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre ... Tim Desmond (“How to Stay Human in a F*cked-Up World”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop — Level 3, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Erin Entrada Kelly (“Lalani of the Distant Sea”) reads at 6 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

WEDNESDAY

Amitav Ghosh (“Gun Island: A Novel”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre ... Kimberly King Parsons (“Black Light: Stories”) in conversation with Mark Doten at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Sarah Hurwitz (“Here All Along: Finding Meaning, Spirituality, and a Deeper Connection to Life--In Judaism (After Finally Choosing to Look There)”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Congregation Kehillath Israel, 384 Harvard St., Brookline ... Peter Zheutlin (“The Dog Went Over the Mountain: Travels with Albie: An American Journey”) signs books at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley ... Marcia Biederman (“Scan Artist: How Evelyn Wood Convinced the World That Speed-Reading Worked”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop — Level 3, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Tim Murphy, (“Correspondents: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

Advertisement

THURSDAY

Nell Zink (“Doxology: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Malcolm Gladwell (“Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Back Bay Events Center, 180 Berkeley St., Boston ... Ellen O’Donnell (“Bless This Mess: A Modern Guide to Faith and Parenting in a Chaotic World”) reads at 7 p.m. at Concord Bookshop, 65 Main St., Concord ... Diane Stelfox Cook (“So Many Angels: A Family Crisis and the Community That Got Us Through It”) signs books at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley ... Caitlin Horrocks (“The Vexations: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre ... Robert Turner (“Carrots Don’t Grow on Trees”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop - Level 3, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Gary Marcus (“Rebooting AI: Building Artificial Intelligence We Can Trust”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Anthony A. Jack (“The Privileged Poor: How Elite Colleges Are Failing Disadvantaged Students”) reads at 12 p.m. at the State Library of Massachusetts, Room 341, Massachusetts State House.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Jay Wexler (“Our Non-Christian Nation: How Atheists, Satanists, Pagans, and Others Are Demanding Their Rightful Place in Public Life”) reads at 3 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Benjamin Aldes Wurgaft (“Meat Planet: Artificial Flesh and the Future of Food”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Salman Rushdie (“Quichotte: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church, 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Ben Westhoff (“Fentanyl, Inc: How Rogue Chemists Are Creating the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic”) in conversation with John Happel at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Garrett M. Graff (“The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11”) signs books at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley ... Anne Gardiner Perkins (“Yale Needs Women: How the First Group of Girls Rewrote the Rules of an Ivy League Giant”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop — Level 3, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Brock Clarke, (“Who Are You, Calvin Bledsoe?”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

SATURDAY

Matt Robinson (“Lions. Tigers, & ... Bulldogs An Unofficial Guide to the Legends & Lore of the Ivy League”) reads at 2 p.m. at New England Mobile Book Fair, 241 Needham St., Newton Upper Falls ... Nandini Bajpai (“A Match Made in Mehendi”) signs books at 2 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley.

Advertisement

Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@

gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change. A full listing of events is available online at www.bostonglobe.com/

arts/books.