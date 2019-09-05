Local bestsellers for the week ending 9/1

2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

3. Chances Are . . . Richard Russo Knopf

4. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

5. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

6. Inland Téa Obreht RANDOM HOUSE

7. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

8. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

9. Summer of ’69 Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

9. Circe Madeline Miller Little Brown

10. The Girl Who Lived Twice David Lagercrantz Knopf

NONFICTION

1. Educated Tara Westover Random House

2. Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion Jia Tolentino Random House

3. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

4. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

5. Three Women Lisa Taddeo Avid Reader Press/S&S

6. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone Lori Gottlieb Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

7. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

8. The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations Toni Morrison Knopf

9. The Second Mountain David Brooks Random House

PAPERBACK

FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

4. The Witch Elm Tana French Penguin

5. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

6. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

7. Beloved Toni Morrison Vintage

8. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Penguin

9. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate Ballantine

10. Conversations with Friends Sally Rooney Hogarth

NONFICTION

1. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century Yuval Noah Harari Spiegel & Grau

2. The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War Ben Macintyre Broadway Books

3. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

4. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

5. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

6. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

7. Killers of the Flower Moon David Grann Vintage

8. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan Penguin

9. Anthony Bourdain: The Last Interview Anthony Bourdain Melville House

10. You Are a Badass Jen Sincero Running Press

