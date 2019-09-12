“Oh, I hate them!” she said. “I know people say, ‘Oh it’s just a bit of fun,’ but it just encapsulated for me how seriously entrenched these different expectations are in our society. Twenty weeks before children even arrive in the world, people are expecting different things of them.”

In “Gender and Our Brains: How New Neuroscience Explodes the Myths of the Male and Female Minds,” Rippon takes aim at the flimsy science behind the idea of essential differences in men’s and women’s brains. The idea has been around for a long time, she said, “ever since we started looking at the brain as the controller of all our skills and abilities and personalities. So, 200 years.”

Advertisement

But despite the persistent hunt for structural and functional differences, Rippon said, there really isn’t much evidence. “There’s no consistent part of the brain that we’ve found that differentiates men from women,” she said. “And that actually surprises people.”

So why are we so interested in gendering the brain? It’s a case of “working backward from the status quo,” Rippon said. “We see the gender gaps and say therefore they must be somehow biologically determined or essential, that’s what science should be explaining.”

Instead, what she found was the power of social conditioning: Living as we do in a world filled with gender stereotypes, our brains adapt to them, rather than the other way around.

“We’re still looking at a brain problem,” she said. “But we’re looking at a brain problem that has arisen from gender stereotypes.”

Rippon said she hopes readers will become more aware of the messages we send and receive around gender. “Marketing people are making a lot of money by dividing toys, clothes, books into boys and girls,” she said. But, her book suggests, that doesn’t mean we have to buy it.

Advertisement

Rippon will read 7 p.m. Thursday at Harvard Book Store.

Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.