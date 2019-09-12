1. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

2. A Better Man Louise Penny Minotaur

3. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

4. Chances Are . . . Richard Russo Knopf

5. The Secrets We Kept Lara Prescott Knopf

6. Circe Madeline Miller Little Brown

7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

8. Inland Téa Obreht RANDOM HOUSE

9. The Grammarians Cathleen Schine Sarah Crichton Books

10. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

NONFICTION

1. Educated Tara Westover Random House

2. Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead Jim Mattis Random House

3. Three Women Lisa Taddeo Avid Reader Press/S&S

4. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

5. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems Randall Munroe Riverhead Books

6. Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion Jia Tolentino Random House

7. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

8. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

9. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone Lori Gottlieb Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

PAPERBACK

FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

3. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

5. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate Ballantine

6. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

7. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Penguin

8. The Witch Elm Tana French Penguin

9. The Art of Racing in the Rain Garth Stein Harper

10. Beloved Toni Morrison Vintage

NONFICTION

1. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

3. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

4. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century Yuval Noah Harari Spiegel & Grau

5. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

6. The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War Ben Macintyre Broadway Books

7. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan Penguin

8. Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth Sarah Smarsh Scribner

9. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

10. In the Hurricane’s Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Victory at Yorktown Nathaniel Philbrick Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, September 8. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.