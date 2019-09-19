Alice Hoffman (“The World That We Knew: A Novel”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre ... Lara Prescott (“The Secrets We Kept: A Novel”) in conversation with Michelle Hoover at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Brendan Dubois (“The First Lady”) reads at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library, 300 Chandler St., Tewksbury ... Mark Peterson (“The City-State of Boston: The Rise and Fall of an Atlantic Power”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Stephanie Burt (“Don’t Read Poetry: A Book About How to Read Poems”) reads and is in conversation with Wendy Drexler (“Before There Was Before”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

WEDNESDAY

Daron Acemoglu (“The Narrow Corridor: States, Societies, and the Fate of Liberty”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Benjamin Moser (“Sontag: Her Life and Work”) reads at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre ... Ron Maclean (“We Might as Well Light Something on Fire”) and Marjan Kamali (“The Stationery Shop”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

THURSDAY

James Verini (“They Will Have to Die Now: Mosul and the Fall of the Caliphate”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Monica Duncan (“Twine: A Novel” reads at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers, 338 Newbury St., Boston ... Helena Maria Viramontes (“Their Dogs Came with Them: A Novel”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Salem State University, Viking Hall, Room 123, 71 Loring Ave., Salem ... Hank Phillippi Ryan (“The Murder List”) and Edwin Hill (“The Missing Ones”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

FRIDAY

Maaza Mengiste (“The Shadow King: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Judah Leblang (“Echoes of Jerry”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

SATURDAY

Gabby Rivera (“Juliet Takes a Breath”) in conversation with Roxane Gay at 7 p.m. at Cambridge Rindge and Latin’s Fitzgerald Theatre... Jessica Peill-Meininghaus (“I’m a Gnome”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

