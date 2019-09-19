1. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Nan A. Talese

2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

3. The Institute Stephen King Scribner

4. A Better Man Louise Penny Minotaur

5. Chances Are . . . Richard Russo Knopf

6. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

7. The Secrets We Kept Lara Prescott Knopf

8. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

9. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

10. Gideon the Ninth Tamsyn Muir Tor.com

NONFICTION

1. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Little Brown

2. The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir Samantha Power Dey Street Books

3. She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement Jodi Kantor Megan Twohey Penguin Press

4. Educated Tara Westover Random House

5. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems Randall Munroe Riverhead Books

6. Three Women Lisa Taddeo Avid Reader Press/S&S

7. Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead Jim Mattis Random House

9. The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11 Garrett M. Graff Avid Reader Press/S&S

10. Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?: Big Questions from Tiny Mortals about Death Caitlin Doughty Dianne Ruz (Illus.) Norton

PAPERBACK

FICTION

1. The Handmaid’s Tale Margaret Atwood Anchor

2. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

3. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

4. The Goldfinch Donna Tartt Back Bay

5. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

6. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

7. The Witch Elm Tana French Penguin

8. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Penguin

9. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

10. Beloved Toni Morrison Vintage

NONFICTION

1. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War Ben Macintyre Broadway Books

3. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

4. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century Yuval Noah Harari Spiegel & Grau

5. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

6. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson Spiegel & Grau

7. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

8. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

9. If These Walls Could Talk: Boston Red Sox Jerry Remy Nick Cafardo Triumph Books

10. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, September 15. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.