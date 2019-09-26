Leslie Jamison (“ Make It Scream, Make It Burn ”) in conversation with Alex Marzano-Lesnevich at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith...

J.W. Ocker (“Poe-Land”) reads at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library, 300 Chandler St., Tewksbury ... Billy Bragg (“The Three Dimensions of Freedom”) in conversation with Cass Sunstein at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library, 449 Broadway, Cambridge ... Caroline Kaufman (“When the World Didn’t End: Poems”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Maureen Stanton (“Body Leaping Backward: Memoir of a Delinquent Girlhood”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley ... Jill Lepore (“These Truths: A History of the United States”) in conversation with Robin Young at 7 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave., Boston ... Ann Patchett (“The Dutch House”) reads at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre ... Josh Gondelman (“Nice Try: Stories of Best Intentions and Mixed Results”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

WEDNESDAY

Richard Russo (“Chances Are . . . : A Novel”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre ... Jennifer Block (“Everything Below the Waist: Why Health Care Needs a Feminist Revolution”) in conversation with Jaclyn Friedman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Vanessa Lillie (“Little Voices”) and Daniela Petrova (“Her Daughter’s Mother”) in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan (“The Murder List”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont ... Bryan Rafanelli (“A Great Party: Designing the Perfect Celebration”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley ... Bobby Hundreds (“This Is Not a T-Shirt ”) in conversation with Johnny Cupcakes at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith...

Advertisement

THURSDAY

Stephen Chbosky (“Imaginary Friend: A Novel”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre ... ... Leah Plunkett (“Sharenthood: Why We Should Think Before We Talk About Our Kids Online”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont ... Deb Colameta (“Best Offer, Best Life!”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library, 735 Main St., Waltham ... Jennifer Croft (“Homesick”) in conversation with Nina

MacLaughlin at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Elee Kraljii Gardiner (“Trauma Head: Poems”) and Joan Naviyuk Kane (“Milk Black Carbon: Poems”) read at 7 p.m. at 7 p.m. Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Lisa Duggan (“Mean Girl: Ayn Rand and the Culture of Greed”) in conversation with Lauren Kaminsky at 3 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Adam Grant (“The Gift Inside the Box”) reads at 6 p.m. at First Parish Church, 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Veronica Roth (“The End and Other Beginnings: Stories from the Future”) in conversation with Sara Farizan at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley.

SATURDAY

Ralph Masiello (“Alien Drawing Book”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont ... R.J. Palacio (“White Bird”) reads at 1 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre ... Naja Marie Aidt (“When Death Takes Something From You Give It Back: Carl’s Book”) in conversation with Valeria Luiselli at 5 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

A full list of events is online at www.bostonglobe.com/arts/

books.