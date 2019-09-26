1. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Nan A. Talese

2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

3. A Better Man Louise Penny Minotaur

4. Chances Are . . . Richard Russo Knopf

5. The Institute Stephen King Scribner

6. Red at the Bone Jacqueline Woodson Riverhead Books

7. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

8. The Secrets We Kept Lara Prescott Knopf

9. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

9. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

10. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

NONFICTION

1. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Little Brown

2. Educated Tara Westover Random House

3. Permanent Record Edward Snowden Metropolitan Books

4. She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement Jodi Kantor Megan Twohey Penguin Press

5. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

6. The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir Samantha Power Dey Street Books

7. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

8. Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead Jim Mattis Random House

9. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems Randall Munroe Riverhead Books

10. On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal Naomi Klein Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK

FICTION

1. The Handmaid’s Tale Margaret Atwood Anchor

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

4. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

5. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

6. The Goldfinch Donna Tartt Back Bay

7. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

8. The Woman in the Window A.J. Finn Morrow

9. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Penguin

10. The Winter Soldier Daniel Mason Back Bay Books

NONFICTION

1. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

4. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

5. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

6. The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War Ben Macintyre Broadway Books

7. Heartland Sarah Smarsh Scribner

8. The Vagina Bible Jennifer Gunter Citadel

9. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century Yuval Noah Harari Spiegel & Grau

10. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, September 22. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.