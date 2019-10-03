Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (“She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement”) in conversation with Ashley Judd at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church, 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Annalee Newitz (“The Future of Another Timeline: A Novel”) in conversation with Stephanie Burt at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Shira Erlichman (“Odes to Lithium”) and Franny Choi (“Soft Science”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

TUESDAY

Sam Baltrusis (“Wicked Salem”) reads at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library, 300 Chandler St., Tewksbury ... Dessa (“My Own Devices: True Stories from the Road on Music, Science, and Senseless Love”) in conversation with Michael Pollan (“How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence”) at 6:30 p.m. at Brookline Village Library, 361 Washington St., Brookline

WEDNESDAY

Fatima Bhutto (“New Kings of the World: Dispatches from Bollywood, Dizi, and K-Pop”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Diannely Antigua (“Ugly Music”) reads at 2 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill Campus, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill.

THURSDAY

Tim Weisberg (“Haunted Objects”) reads at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library, 300 Chandler St., Tewksbury ... Stephen Kinzer (“Poisoner in Chief: Sidney Gottlieb and the CIA Search for Mind Control”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Naomi Klein (“On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal”) in conversation with Juliet B. Schor at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church, 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Brunonia Barry (“The Lace Reader”) reads at 1:30 p.m. at The Peabody Institute Library’s West Branch, 603 Lowell St., Peabody ... Michael Frank (“What is Missing: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Jon Clinch (“Marley: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre ... Amy McGuiggan (“Finding Emma”) reads at 6 p.m. at Provincetown Public Library, 356 Commercial St., Provincetown ... Stephen King (“The Institute”) in conversation with Joe Hill (“Full Throttle”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

FRIDAY

Imani Perry (“Breathe: A Letter to My Sons”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Marcy Dermansky (“Very Nice”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

SATURDAY

Grace Lin (“A Big Bed for Little Snow”) reads at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

