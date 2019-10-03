1. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

2. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Nan A. Talese

3. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

4. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

5. The Institute Stephen King Scribner

6. Chances Are . . . Richard Russo Knopf

7. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

8. A Better Man Louise Penny Minotaur

9. Red at the Bone Jacqueline Woodson Riverhead Books

10. The Secrets We Kept Lara Prescott Knopf

NONFICTION

1. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Little Brown

2. Year of the Monkey Patti Smith Knopf

3. The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir Samantha PowerDey Street Books

4. Educated Tara Westover Random House

5. Know My Name: A Memoir Chanel Miller Viking

6. Permanent Record Edward Snowden Metropolitan Books

7. She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey Penguin Press

8. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

9. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems Randall Munroe Riverhead Books

10. Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead Jim Mattisand Bing West Random House

PAPERBACK

FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. The Handmaid’s Tale Margaret Atwood Anchor

3. The Great Alone Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s Griffin

4. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

5. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

6. The Goldfinch Donna Tartt Back Bay

7. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

8. The Witch Elm Tana French Penguin

9. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

10. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Penguin

NONFICTION

1. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

3. The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War Ben Macintyre Broadway Books

4. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

5. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan Penguin

6. If These Walls Could Talk: Boston Red Sox Jerry Remy and Nick Cafardo Triumph Books

7. On Tyranny Timothy Snyder Tim Duggan Books

8. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

9. Heartland Sarah Smarsh Scribner

10. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, September 29. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.